India vs Bangladesh | Takeaways - Deepak Chahar Sizzles, Shreyas Iyer Seals No. 4 & Rishabh Pant Struggles

India's T20I series against Bangladesh started with a scare but ended with a series win in Nagpur. The victory was hard-fought, with Bangladesh pushing India till the very end despite not having some of their key players.
The competitive nature of the series meant India had plenty of opportunities to test some of their key areas in the build up to the T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia. India got answers to some key questions, while quite a few still remain.
Here's a look at the takeaways from the series which India won 2-1.
Contrasting Fortunes of Two Pacers
Deepak Chahar is unlikely to forget this series. The same cannot be said of Khaleel Ahmed.
Chahar ended the series with a stunning night in Nagpur where he became the first Indian to pick a T20I hat-trick and also bagged the best bowling figures ever in T20Is (6 for 7). It was an extension of his growth as a bowler over the last one year; he has gradually gone from being a new-ball specialist to a bowler who can bowl across the innings, including at the death.
India are searching for depth in their pace unit, to back up the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Chahar has stood above his competitors in this series, ending it as the highest wicket taker (8) with an economy of just 5.41. He was also the Player of the Series.
Life was very different for Khaleel, who managed just two wickets at an economy of 9. India stuck with him for all three games despite costly spells in the first two, but it remains to be seen how much longer they'll trust him in the future, especially if the senior pacers are back.
Khaleel has the advantage of being a left-arm pace option, so he's unlikely to be out of contention altogether.
New and Likely to be Permanent No. 4
Shreyas Iyer revealed that the team management had made him the designated No. 4 in T20Is. He has earned that spot and justified the decision in the series. Iyer began the series with a small but useful contribution of 22 (13) in Delhi, where he injected some momentum into India's innings. He followed that up with an unbeaten 13-ball 24 in a chase made easy by Rohit Sharma in Rajkot. The icing on the cake came in Nagpur where he smashed 62 off 33, setting up a win.
Iyer has shown that he has all the qualities for the middle order position; he can rotate strike as well as take on the spinners. He hit off-spinner Afif Hossain for three consecutive sixes in the third match, showing how aggressive he can be against spin.
It's now time for India to back Iyer over the course of the next year, for he could finally end their search for a No. 4.
KL Rahul Over Shikhar Dhawan?
Dhawan is likely to feel the pressure after this series, having managed scores of 41 (42), 31 (27) and 19 (16) in the three games. Neither did he score big nor quick. His performance in the first match in Delhi in particular was criticised, for India settled for a below par total and eventually lost the match.
Dhawan last scored a T20I half-century nearly a year ago, 13 innings back. Interestingly, that came in Australia, the venue for the T20 World Cup next year. He has been preferred over Rahul as Rohit's opening partner, but that could change if his string of poor form continues.
Rahul got an opportunity to play in all three games in Virat Kohli's absence, and took the opportunity in the final game where he scored 52 off 35. It was a crucial knock as it came after the openers fell cheaply and with India in need of momentum. It was Rahul who provided that first before Iyer took over. Rahul can expect more opportunities in the near future.
Noise Around Rishabh Pant Unlikely to Reduce
Before the third game, Rohit requested people to 'leave Pant alone'. The captain did not want the youngster to feel the pressure of every move being analysed. Whether that's right or wrong, it's unlikely to change after this series. Pant batted twice, scoring 27 off 26 and 6 off 9. He seemed unsure whether to attack or play through; or in other words, confused and impacted by the voices from outside.
His wicket-keeping and DRS calls were under the scanner too. Every time he got a DRS call wrong, the crowd chanted 'Dhoni, Dhoni' to make life even more difficult for the youngster. India continue to back Pant, even though they had Sanju Samson in the squad. There's no doubt Pant has to repay the faith with performances, for that's the only way to make people leave him alone.
Finishing an Issue in Hardik Pandya's Absence
Pant's form and the absence of Hardik has left India with lack of firepower in the lower middle-order. Krunal Pandya's poor form with the ball, which led to him being left out of the final game, has not helped matters too.
India got decent finishes the two times they batted first, courtesy cameos from Krunal and Washington (in Delhi) and Manish Pandey (in Nagpur). India had a debutant this series in Shivam Dube, who did not do much with the bat making 1 off 4 and 9* off 8 in the two matches he batted. It's too early to judge him, but it's clear India need Pant to fire to give them strong finishes, especially since they are unlikely to play with seven batsmen as they did in Nagpur.
Batting first has been India's problem in T20Is for a while now; they had won only six of the last 13 T20Is batting first before they won in Nagpur. A big part of that has been their dependency on the top order, which they have to continue to work on in the coming games.
