India vs Bangladesh: Talisman Shakib Poses Biggest Threat to Indian Hopes

If Shakib Al Hasan was in a stronger side he would have got his due recognition – as one of the greatest all-rounders in ODI cricket history – yes, that is how good he is!
Shakib has scored 6193 runs in 192 innings at an average of 37.53 and strike rate of 82.68, including nine centuries and 45 fifties in ODI cricket. He has also picked 259 wickets in the format at 29.95 apiece at an economy rate of 4.47, including 10 four-plus wicket hauls.
These numbers are good enough for anyone to qualify as a pure batsman or bowler but Shakib has been a match-winner in both the disciplines – and that is his greatness and legacy to Bangladesh cricket.
He has the second-highest run aggregate and is the second-highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh in their ODI history.
Shakib has been brilliant in the 2019 World Cup. He is the third-highest run scorer of the tournament with 476 runs in just six innings at an average of 95.2 and strike rate of 99.16. Not only has he scored big runs but he has scored them at a rapid rate. He has hit two hundreds and three fifties in the competition.
Shakib is by far the highest run-getter for Bangladesh and has scored 28.66% of the total runs scored by his team in the tournament.
In addition, he has also picked 10 wickets at 30.1 apiece at a strike rate of 32.4 and economy of 5.57. He is the joint-highest wicket-taker for his side and their joint second-most restrictive bowler in the tournament.
75 in 84 deliveries and 1-50 in 10 overs against South Africa, 64 in 68 deliveries and the wickets of Martin Guptill and Colin Munro against New Zealand, 121 in 119 deliveries against England, the wickets of Evin Lewis and Nicholas Pooran and an unbeaten 124 in 99 deliveries in a successful 322-run chase against the West Indies, a run-a-ball 41 against Australia and 51 off 69 deliveries and 5-29 in 10 overs against Afghanistan – this has been a herculean performance by Shakib in the tournament.
Bangladesh has registered three victories in the 2019 World Cup – Shakib has been the Man of the Match in each of these three matches.
India play Bangladesh on the 2nd of July at Birmingham – not only does India need to worry about the volume of runs, the consistency and pace at which Shakib is scoring but also be careful of his left-arm orthodox bowling – he has the knack of getting crucial wickets at important junctures in the match. They should also look to attack the left-armer as otherwise, he does have the ability to maintain a tight leash over the opposition batsmen.
Shakib has batted at the crucial Number 3 position in this World Cup and been the playmaker for Bangladesh holding their innings together. He has built and paced his innings to perfection. Shakib, has surprising, only opened for his team on 21 occasions in ODI cricket (consistently from 2018) and scored 1047 runs at an average of 58.16 and strike rate of 89.1 – his record at Number 3 is, by far, his best for any position and India need to be wary of this.
Shakib is a world-class all-rounder and amongst the greatest in ODI history. He belongs to a select club of five players who have scored 5000-plus runs and taken a minimum of 200 wickets in ODI cricket.
Amongst all-rounders who have scored a minimum of 2000 runs and picked at least 100 wickets, Shakib has the sixth-best batting average and bowling average differential of 7.57 only after Jacques Kallis, Vivian Richards, Lance Klusener, Shane Watson and Andrew Flintoff.
Shakib’s differential is better than the likes of Imran Khan, Shaun Pollock, Chris Cairns, Abdul Razzaq amongst other great all-rounders.
Shakib’s all-round performance in the 2019 World Cup is amongst the greatest performances in the tournament’s history.
In terms of Average Differential for all-rounders (min. 150 runs and 5 wickets in a World Cup), only Lance Klusener (119.91) in 1999 and Yuvraj Singh (65.36) in 2011 have done better than Shakib in 2019 (65.1).
Shakib is just 24 runs away from the highest aggregate on this list – Tillakaratne Dilshan scored 500 runs in 2011. With a minimum of two matches remaining, Shakib may well cross Dilshan.
Shakib’s average of 95.2 in World Cup 2019 is second only to Klusener of 1999 (140.5).
Shakib – the all-rounder in the 2019 World Cup has overshadowed even the performances of Ben Stokes and James Neesham in the tournament.
If he brings his A-Game to play in Birmingham on the 2nd of July, India – better watch out!
India vs Bangladesh: Talisman Shakib Poses Biggest Threat to Indian Hopes
