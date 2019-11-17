Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Concluded

T10 LEAGUE, 2019 Match 9, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 17 November, 2019

2ND INN

Maratha Arabians

107/8 (10.0)

Maratha Arabians
v/s
Qalandars
Qalandars*

60/4 (10.0)

Maratha Arabians beat Qalandars by 47 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Mount Maunganui

21 Nov, 201903:30 IST

1st Test: AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Gabba, Brisbane

21 Nov, 201905:30 IST

2nd Test: IND VS BAN

upcoming
IND IND
BAN BAN

Kolkata

22 Nov, 201913:00 IST

One-off Test: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Kolkata

27 Nov, 201910:00 IST

India vs Bangladesh | Test Cricket Needs Rejuvenation: Sourav Ganguly on Day-Night Match

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Sunday said five-day cricket "needed rejuvenation" to revive interest in the game's traditional format.

PTI |November 17, 2019, 9:45 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh | Test Cricket Needs Rejuvenation: Sourav Ganguly on Day-Night Match

Architect of India's first-ever Day/Night Test, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Sunday said five-day cricket "needed rejuvenation" to revive interest in the game's traditional format.

India's last series against South Africa witnessed a poor turnout but the tickets for the first three days of the pink ball Test, beginning here on Friday, have already been sold out.

"That's the way forward. Test cricket needed a rejuvenation," said Ganguly, who took the onus to organise the inaugural Day/Night Test in the country after becoming the Board president last month.

"It happens all around the world. Somewhere it had to start. India is the biggest country in terms of cricket. I think that rejuvenation was important."

As the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president, Ganguly had successfully organised an India-Pakistan marquee World Twenty20 clash in 2016 at a short notice, after it was shifted out of Dharamsala. However, he said organising the Day/Night Test is more challenging.

"The challenge was to get people back into the ground. An India-Pakistan match would anyways get filled anywhere in the world. You just announce it and the crowd will be filled," the former India skipper said.

"This was much more difficult and we managed to fill 65,000 on each of the first three days. It feels more satisfying."

Ganguly said India captain Virat Kohli would be happy to see a full house when he walks out to bat against Bangladesh.

"He is a great player and he should be playing in front of packed house. He will be happy to see it full house when he walks out to bat on day one. You will love the atmosphere at the Eden so come and watch," Ganguly said while unveiling the official pink Test mascots -- Pinku-Tinku -- at Eden Gardens.

"You can't have greats of the Indian cricket play in front of empty stands. And here you will have full house for the first three days," he said.

bcciday night testeden gardensindia vs bangladeshindia vs bangladesh 2019Kolkatasourav ganguly

Related stories

India vs Bangladesh: Tickets For First Three Days of D/N Test Sold Out: Ganguly
Cricketnext Staff | November 16, 2019, 12:22 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh: Tickets For First Three Days of D/N Test Sold Out: Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly Gets Clean Chit From BCCI Ethics Officer
Cricketnext Staff | November 17, 2019, 8:51 AM IST

Sourav Ganguly Gets Clean Chit From BCCI Ethics Officer

I'm Patient & Learnt to Create My Own Expectations: Sourav Ganguly
Cricketnext Staff | November 3, 2019, 8:12 AM IST

I'm Patient & Learnt to Create My Own Expectations: Sourav Ganguly

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 21 Nov, 2019

ENG v NZ
Mount Maunganui

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 21 Nov, 2019

PAK v AUS
Gabba, Brisbane

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 22 Nov, 2019

BAN v IND
Kolkata

ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Wed, 27 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Kolkata All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more