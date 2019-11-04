India vs Bangladesh | The Key Moments Where India Lost the First T20I

India’s seven-wicket loss to Bangladesh in the first T20I in New Delhi on Sunday (November 3) means they now have an uphill task in the three-match series.
Their first-ever loss to Bangladesh in the shortest format of the game was not undeserved, as the away side coped with the conditions better and executed their plans effectively.
However, the result was also down as much to the India cricket team getting certain decisions wrong.
Here’s a look at the key moments that eventually led to India losing the first T20I.
Rohit’s Early Dismissal
(Image: AFP)
This was down to a wonderful piece of bowling by Shafiul Islam but there was no doubt that losing Rohit Sharma in the first over of the innings hurt India’s chances of putting up a big score.
The 32-year old has been in sublime form throughout 2019 across formats and had started the innings with intent, slamming two early boundaries.
However he was unable to deal with a ball that nipped back just a tad and was adjudged LBW, something that put an early spanner in the works as far as India’s batting approach was concerned.
Lack of Powerplay Intent
(Image: AP)
A good score in the Powerplays often gives a side a good platform on which to build the rest of the innings. Yet at the end of 6 overs in the first innings India were 35-1, which is hardly a massive return.
Granted, India were looking to take it easy after Rohit’s early departure but in KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan, they had two players out in the middle who are naturally attack-minded and used to playing atop the order.
Their decision to put a price on their wicket and not look to attack the short boundaries at the Arun jaitley Stadium cost the side a few extra runs.
Pant’s Poor Calling
India were 70-3 when Rishab Pant joined Dhawan out in the middle after Shreyas Iyer’s departure. The presence of two southpaws who have played plenty of cricket on this pitch would have doubtless had India hoping for a bigger score.
The two took didn’t look to attack too much early, presumably looking to preserve their wicket till the death overs. Yet all their hard work was undone by a poor call while running between the wickets.
Pant stroked the ball towards the leg side and ran the first one hard and called for the second before realizing the run wasn’t on and sending Dhawan back. The opener was well short of his ground thanks to Mahmudullah’s good throw. The poor call deprived India the chance to go into the death overs with two set batsmen in challenging conditions.
Wasted Reviews
(Image: Twitter)
India had a golden chance of dismissing eventual match-winner Mushfiqur Rahim in the 10th over itself but when the umpire turned down an LBW shout, the decision was not reviewed.
Replays suggested India would have had their man had they chosen to go upstairs, something that would have rankled further given Mushfiqur scored an unbeaten 60 after that reprieve.
To make matters worse, Pant convinced skipper Rohit to go upstairs for a caught behind review that turned out to be false at the end of the very same over.
Khaleel’s Final Over
(Image: Twitter/@ICC)
Arguably the moment when the match truly slipped away from India was in the 19th over, when Musfiqur slammed four consecutive boundaries off Khaleel Ahmed.
Bangladesh needed 22 from 2 overs and a few tight balls could have ramped up the pressure on the batsmen.
But while Khaleel started his last over of his spell well – giving away just 1 run from the first two balls – his lack of discipline thereafter left the visitors with just 4 to get in the final over.
India vs Bangladesh | The Key Moments Where India Lost the First T20I
Here's a look at the key moments that eventually led to India losing the first T20I against Bangladesh in New Delhi on Sunday (November 3).
