Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd T20I: NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Nelson

05 Nov, 201906:30 IST

2nd T20I: AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Canberra

05 Nov, 201913:40 IST

1st T20I: MAW VS MOZ

upcoming
MAW MAW
MOZ MOZ

Canberra

06 Nov, 201913:30 IST

1st ODI: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Canberra

06 Nov, 201914:00 IST

India vs Bangladesh | There’s Nothing Like Beating India in India: Mushfiqur Rahim

After guiding Bangladesh to a historic first T20I victory over India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, man of the match Mushifqur Rahim said that there was “nothing like” beating India in India.

Cricketnext Staff |November 4, 2019, 12:37 AM IST
India vs Bangladesh | There’s Nothing Like Beating India in India: Mushfiqur Rahim

After guiding Bangladesh to a historic first T20I victory over India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, man of the match Mushifqur Rahim said that there was “nothing like” beating India in India.

Rahim’s innings of 60 off 43 balls helped the visitors chase down the target of 148 with seven wickets remaining, and during the post-match presentation ceremony, he said, “When we were playing in front of a huge crowd, and when the team needs it, nothing like playing an innings like that. Nothing like beating India in India, so this means a lot to me.

“Soumya and I had a chat, and we thought of dragging the game deep, and any of the quicks could have been targeted for 15-20 in an over because the spinners got a lot of assistance so it was hard to hit them.”

Rahim was crucially dropped by Krunal Pandya on the boundary line, and it turned out to be costly for India as he hit Khaleel Ahmed for 18 runs in the next over, including four consecutive boundaries to bring leave Bangladesh needing only four runs off the last over to secure victory.

“Naim also played really well at the start. I'm trying my best to evolve as a cricketer, and I will try to perform in each and every game for Bangladesh.”

Meanwhile, Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah lauded the efforts of his team, saying, “I think it was all based on how we started. The bowlers did a great job, everyone chipped in. I think we fielded really well and that gave us momentum going into our batting.”

The match was Mahmudullah’s first as captain of Bangladesh, and he credited his team for making the job easier.

“I think captaincy is made easy because of the boys who have performed really well,” he continued. “I know the Fizz is one of our key bowlers but I think the other bowlers were needed according to the conditions. Mushy was really good and Soumya had a good partnership with him. I think Naim deserves a mention as well. He played really well on debut.”

Bangladesh will next take on India in the second T20I at Rajkot on Thursday.

arun jaitleybangladesh vs india 2019india vs bangladesh 2019Krunal PandyamahmudullahMushfiqur Rahimrajkot

Related stories

India vs Bangladesh | Bangladesh Already a Wicket Down Without Shakib: Gambhir
Cricketnext Staff | November 3, 2019, 4:46 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh | Bangladesh Already a Wicket Down Without Shakib: Gambhir

India vs Bangladesh | Virat Kohli Agreed to Play Day-Night Test in Three Seconds: Sourav Ganguly
Cricketnext Staff | November 2, 2019, 7:29 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh | Virat Kohli Agreed to Play Day-Night Test in Three Seconds: Sourav Ganguly

India vs Bangladesh | Kohli's Absence Opportunity For Others to Stand Up: Dean Jones
Cricketnext Staff | November 2, 2019, 12:56 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh | Kohli's Absence Opportunity For Others to Stand Up: Dean Jones

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Tue, 05 Nov, 2019

ENG v NZ
Nelson

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 05 Nov, 2019

PAK v AUS
Canberra

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 06 Nov, 2019

MOZ v MAW
Canberra

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Wed, 06 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Canberra All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7935 274
2 England 4555 268
3 Australia 6340 264
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 8620 261
see more