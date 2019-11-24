India vs Bangladesh: Three Held From Eden for Betting by Telecast Lag
In a first, three spectators were arrested from the Eden Gardens on Saturday for running a cricket betting racket by watching live the ongoing day-night Test match between India and Bangladesh. Two others were later taken into custody based on the information provided by them, police said.
India vs Bangladesh: Three Held From Eden for Betting by Telecast Lag
In a first, three spectators were arrested from the Eden Gardens on Saturday for running a cricket betting racket by watching live the ongoing day-night Test match between India and Bangladesh. Two others were later taken into custody based on the information provided by them, police said.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Wed, 27 Nov, 2019
WI v AFGKolkata
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 29 Nov, 2019
ENG v NZHamilton All Fixtures
Team Rankings