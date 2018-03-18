India vs Bangladesh: Top Five Contests Over the Years in Major Tournaments

India progressed into the final of the tri-series after winning all except the first match of the series while Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka twice to secure a place in the trophy clash. Cricketnext takes a look at some of the memorable matches that these two Asian teams have played over the years.
ICC World Cup 2007: Bangladesh Stun India by Five Wickets
Bangladesh's most famous victory over their Asian rival came at the ICC World Cup 2007, when they stunned India in the group phase by five wickets and nine balls to spare in Port of Spain, West Indies. Batting first, India were restricted to a paltry 191 by a spirited Bangladesh bowling attack, with Sourav Ganguly top-scoring with a well-made 66. Mashrafe Mortaza was the star of the day for the Bangla Tigers as he scalped four wickets, while Abdul Razzak and Mohammed Rafique took three wickets each. During the chase, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan slammed respective fifties to take Bangladesh over the line in stunning style. India then went onto lose against Sri Lanka as well in their next match and were eliminated from the World Cup.
ICC WT20 2009: India Beat Bangladesh by 25 Runs
Defending champions India flexed their muscle in the second edition of the World T20 and beat Bangladesh comfortably by 25 runs in the group stage of the tournament in Nottingham, England. Half-century from opener Gautam Gambhir and quick-fire innings from Rohit Sharma and Yuvraj Singh propelled India's score to 180/5 in the designated 20 overs. Chasing a stiff target, Bangladesh opener Junaid Siddique struck a 22-ball 41 to help his team stay in the hunt for most parts of the game. However, Pragyan Ojha picked up four wickets to break the backbone of the Bangladesh middle-order and they fell short by 25 runs.
ICC World Cup 2011: India Crush Bangladesh by 87 Runs
The 'Men in Blue' started off their title-winning campaign in the 2011 World Cup in emphatic style as they thumped Bangladesh by 87 runs in the first match of the tournament. Opener Virender Sehwag struck a majestic 175 off 140 deliveries while Virat Kohli also slammed a ton against a hapless Bangladesh bowling attack in Dhaka as India posted a mammoth score of 370/4 in 50 overs. Chasing the daunting target, opener Tamim Iqbal and skipper Shakib Al Hasan struck fifties but it wasn't enough as Indian bowlers got the team over the line comfortably. Muraf Patel was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped four wickets in 10 overs.
ICC WT20 2014: India Beat Bangladesh by 8 Wickets
India and Bangladesh once again came face-to-face at the Wt20 in 2014 in Dhaka and there was everything to play for as the winner of this clash would have secured a place in the semis. India put on a very professional performance and beat the hosts by eight wickets. The spinners did the trick for the 'Men in Blue' as Amit Mishra and R Ashwin finished the innings with stunning figures of 3/26 and 2/15 respectively to restrict Bangladesh to 138/7 in 20 overs. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli made short work of the chase as they struck quick-fire fifties to help India got over the line with 8 wickets left in their kitty and 9 balls to spare.
ICC WT20 2016: India Edge Bangladesh by 1 Run
This match was arguably the best match in the history of the WT20 and easily the most thrilling between these two sides. India snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in the last over of the Super 10, Group 2 match in Bengaluru. India batsmen had an uncharacteristically off-day in the middle and they were restricted to just 146/7 in 20 overs. Suresh Raina top-scored with 30 for India as Bangladesh bowlers did a magnificent job of keeping the big Indian names quiet. Bangladesh batsmen did well to keep their team in the contest for most parts of the game with Tamim Iqbal (35) and Sabbir Rahman (26) did most of the damage. In the last over of the innings, Bangladesh needed 11 runs off 6 deliveries with four wickets to spare. Mushfiqur Rahim slammed back to back boundaries on the second and third balls respectively off Hardik Pandya and Bangladesh needed just 2 runs off three balls. Pandya then turned the match on its head as he removed Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah off successive deliveries — both batsmen were dismissed after playing rash shots and getting caught out at the mid-wicket boundary. Then, on the last ball of the over, MS Dhoni did the trick as he ran his lungs out to run-out Mustafizur Rahman for a duck, after batsman Shuvagata Hom failed to make contact with the ball.
First Published: March 18, 2018, 3:11 PM IST