Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

BAN IN IND, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 22 - 26 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

Bangladesh

106 (30.3)

Bangladesh
v/s
India
India*

347/9 (89.4)

Bangladesh trail by 89 runs
Stumps

PAK IN AUS, 2 TESTS, 2019 1st Test, Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane, 21 - 25 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

Pakistan

240 (86.2)

Pakistan
v/s
Australia
Australia*

580 (157.4)

Pakistan trail by 276 runs
Stumps

ENG IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 21 - 25 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

England

353 (124.0)

England
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

394/6 (141.0)

New Zealand lead by 41 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS NZ

live
ENG ENG
NZ NZ

Mount Maunganui

21 Nov, 201903:30 IST

1st Test: PAK VS AUS

live
PAK PAK
AUS AUS

Gabba, Brisbane

21 Nov, 201905:30 IST

2nd Test: BAN VS IND

live
BAN BAN
IND IND

Kolkata

22 Nov, 201913:00 IST

One-off Test: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Kolkata

27 Nov, 201910:00 IST

India vs Bangladesh | Twilight Period of the Day Biggest Challenge for Batsmen: Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane, who scored a half-century on the second day of the pink ball Test against Bangladesh, said the twilight period presented the biggest challenge.

Cricketnext Staff |November 23, 2019, 9:18 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh | Twilight Period of the Day Biggest Challenge for Batsmen: Ajinkya Rahane

India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, who scored a half-century on the second day of the pink ball Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata on Saturday (November 23), said the twilight period of the day presented the biggest challenge to the batsmen.

"As a batman I thought the first and the second session were easy to bat on. But under lights, with the late swing, it is challenging for batsmen. Twilight period is always challenging," he told the broadcasters after the match.

"In the first session the ball comes on nicely with no lateral movement. Later with the dew coming in the strategy should be different. You need to play positive cricket in the first session and capitalize on that."

Rahane added that he was enjoying watching the pacers operate with the pink ball. However, he did have a moment to forget when he dropped a catch off R Ashwin's bowling, something he says will not prevent him going for other catches.

"I am enjoying watching our fast bowlers from gully; Umesh, Ishant and Shami are working really hard. You still have to be positive (after dropping one), you have to look for that catch. The attitude matters a lot after dropping a catch."

India ended the day needing four wickets to seal an innings win and a 2-0 Test series whitewash with the visitors still trailing by 89 runs. However, Rahane stated that the hosts weren't thinking too far ahead at the moment.

"We still have to come tomorrow and come hard at them. One wicket at a time is what we are thinking. We still respect the Bangladesh team and one wicket is what we are looking for at the moment."

Ajinkya Rahaneday night testeden gardensindia vs bangladeshindia vs bangladesh 2019KolkataPink Ball Test

Related stories

India vs Bangladesh | Kohli Scores 20th Test Ton as Skipper, Surpasses Ponting
Cricketnext Staff | November 23, 2019, 4:09 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh | Kohli Scores 20th Test Ton as Skipper, Surpasses Ponting

Viswanathan Anand, Magnus Carlsen Ring Eden Bell on Day 2 of Pink Ball Test
Cricketnext Staff | November 23, 2019, 2:25 PM IST

Viswanathan Anand, Magnus Carlsen Ring Eden Bell on Day 2 of Pink Ball Test

India vs Bangladesh | Pink Ball Test Fantastic, But Only Occasionally: Bangladesh Coach Domingo
Cricketnext Staff | November 22, 2019, 11:11 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh | Pink Ball Test Fantastic, But Only Occasionally: Bangladesh Coach Domingo

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Wed, 27 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Kolkata All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more