India vs Bangladesh | Twilight Period of the Day Biggest Challenge for Batsmen: Ajinkya Rahane

India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, who scored a half-century on the second day of the pink ball Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata on Saturday (November 23), said the twilight period of the day presented the biggest challenge to the batsmen.
"As a batman I thought the first and the second session were easy to bat on. But under lights, with the late swing, it is challenging for batsmen. Twilight period is always challenging," he told the broadcasters after the match.
"In the first session the ball comes on nicely with no lateral movement. Later with the dew coming in the strategy should be different. You need to play positive cricket in the first session and capitalize on that."
Rahane added that he was enjoying watching the pacers operate with the pink ball. However, he did have a moment to forget when he dropped a catch off R Ashwin's bowling, something he says will not prevent him going for other catches.
"I am enjoying watching our fast bowlers from gully; Umesh, Ishant and Shami are working really hard. You still have to be positive (after dropping one), you have to look for that catch. The attitude matters a lot after dropping a catch."
India ended the day needing four wickets to seal an innings win and a 2-0 Test series whitewash with the visitors still trailing by 89 runs. However, Rahane stated that the hosts weren't thinking too far ahead at the moment.
"We still have to come tomorrow and come hard at them. One wicket at a time is what we are thinking. We still respect the Bangladesh team and one wicket is what we are looking for at the moment."
Cricketnext Staff | November 23, 2019, 4:09 PM IST
