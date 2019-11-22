Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

BAN IN IND, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 22 - 26 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

Bangladesh

106 (30.3)

Bangladesh
v/s
India
India*

174/3 (46.0)

India lead by 68 runs
Stumps

PAK IN AUS, 2 TESTS, 2019 1st Test, Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane, 21 - 25 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

Pakistan

240 (86.2)

Pakistan
v/s
Australia
Australia*

312/1 (87.0)

Australia lead by 72 runs
Stumps

ENG IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 21 - 25 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

England

353 (124.0)

England
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

144/4 (51.0)

New Zealand trail by 209 runs
Live

T10 LEAGUE, 2019 Super League - Match 24, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 22 November, 2019

1ST INN

Team Abu Dhabi *

76/1 (7.1)

Team Abu Dhabi
v/s
Karnataka Tuskers
Karnataka Tuskers

Toss won by Team Abu Dhabi (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS NZ

live
ENG ENG
NZ NZ

Mount Maunganui

21 Nov, 201903:30 IST

1st Test: PAK VS AUS

live
PAK PAK
AUS AUS

Gabba, Brisbane

21 Nov, 201905:30 IST

2nd Test: BAN VS IND

live
BAN BAN
IND IND

Kolkata

22 Nov, 201913:00 IST

One-off Test: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Kolkata

27 Nov, 201910:00 IST

India vs Bangladesh | Virat Kohli Becomes Fastest Captain to Score 5000 Test Runs

Virat Kohli became the first Indian skipper to score 5000 runs in Test cricket during the first day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh on Friday.

Cricketnext Staff |November 22, 2019, 8:10 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh | Virat Kohli Becomes Fastest Captain to Score 5000 Test Runs

Virat Kohli became the first Indian skipper to score 5000 runs in Test cricket during the first day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh on Friday (November 22).

Kohli reached the landmark when he took a single off Taijul Islam in the 27th over of the first innings.

Kohli became the 6th captain after Clive Llyod, Allan Border, Ricky Ponting, Stephen Fleming and Graeme Smith to achieve the milestone.

Table 2

The 31-year old also became the fastest to reach the landmark, taking just 86 innings to get there. The next fastest was Ricky Ponting, who scored 5000 runs in 97 innings.

Table 1

India have been on cruise mode throughout the first day of the Test. They first dismissed Bangladesh for 106 and then overtook that score in under a single session.

Openers Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma were dismissed for 14 and 21 respectively. Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara took India into the lead however with the third wicket stand between the pair now worth more than 64 runs.

Earlier, it was Ishant Sharma who orchestrated Bangladesh's collapse taking five wickets for 22 runs which was only the second instance of him taking a fifer in a home Test.

Out of the 30.3 overs that were bowled during the Bangladesh innings, only one over was bowled by a spinner.

day night testeden gardensindia vs bangladeshindia vs bangladesh 2019KolkataPink Ball Testvirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Wed, 27 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Kolkata All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more