India vs Bangladesh | Virat Kohli Becomes Fastest Captain to Score 5000 Test Runs

Virat Kohli became the first Indian skipper to score 5000 runs in Test cricket during the first day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh on Friday (November 22).
Kohli reached the landmark when he took a single off Taijul Islam in the 27th over of the first innings.
Kohli became the 6th captain after Clive Llyod, Allan Border, Ricky Ponting, Stephen Fleming and Graeme Smith to achieve the milestone.
The 31-year old also became the fastest to reach the landmark, taking just 86 innings to get there. The next fastest was Ricky Ponting, who scored 5000 runs in 97 innings.
India have been on cruise mode throughout the first day of the Test. They first dismissed Bangladesh for 106 and then overtook that score in under a single session.
Openers Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma were dismissed for 14 and 21 respectively. Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara took India into the lead however with the third wicket stand between the pair now worth more than 64 runs.
Earlier, it was Ishant Sharma who orchestrated Bangladesh's collapse taking five wickets for 22 runs which was only the second instance of him taking a fifer in a home Test.
Out of the 30.3 overs that were bowled during the Bangladesh innings, only one over was bowled by a spinner.
