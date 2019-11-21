Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs Bangladesh | Virat Kohli & Co Favourites in Historic Day-Night Test at Eden Gardens

So far, 11 Day/Night Tests have been played worldwide since Australia set the ball rolling against rivals New Zealand four years ago in Adelaide.

Cricketnext Staff |November 21, 2019, 4:18 PM IST
The Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team will tale on Bangladesh in their maiden Day-Night Test beginning in Kolkata on Friday (November 22).

So far, 11 Day/Night Tests have been played worldwide since Australia set the ball rolling against rivals New Zealand four years ago in Adelaide.

Amid all the hype of the historic first-ever pink ball Test for either side, there’s also the sub-plot of India bracing for a 12th successive home series victory.

The challenge for the players would be when the dew comes in to play after the sun sets early and it remains to be seen how both the teams and the groundsmen cope with the pink ball.

The pace attack of Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav wrapped up the Indore Test inside three days with an innings and 130 runs victory – the 10th innings win for India.

The pace attack along with the blazing form of the new-found opening duo – Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal – has been the story of the season in Indian cricket.

The pacers took 14 wickets in Indore and none of them look like they would need the additional movement or help from the pink ball to wreak havoc at the Eden Gardens.

Already at the top of the World Test Championship standings, India would look to consolidate their position after another series victory.

While a handful of Indian players have pink-ball experience, having played three domestic seasons of Duleep Trophy under lights, the Bangladeshi squad would be facing the challenge for the first time.

Bangladesh have struggled in batting and only Mushfiqur Rahim posted a 50-plus score in the Indore Test.

Having been handed the captaincy after Shakib Al Hasan's suspension for failure to report approaches from a suspicious individual, Mominul Haque is struggling to handle the pressure.

In such a scenario, the skipper may find some inspiration from his pacers, especially Abu Jayed, who impressed in the Indore Test.

