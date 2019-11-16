Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs Bangladesh | Virat Kohli & Co to Begin Pink Ball Preparations After Thumping Indore Win

Cricketnext Staff |November 16, 2019, 8:59 PM IST
India led by Virat Kohli absolutely outclassed Bangladesh in the first Test match in Indore in three days to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. But despite such a dominating display, India will continue to stay in Indore and prepare for the upcoming historic Day/Night Test at the Eden Gardens.

The Indian team will have an optional training session on Sunday (November 17) under the lights with the pink ball as they look to get accustomed to it ahead of their first ever Day/Night Test. Only Cheteshwar Pujara, Wriddhiman Saha and Mohammed Shami have previously played with a pink ball.

Shami, who’s taken five wickets with the pink ball in his only game, said it was important to get the basics right. “What I try to do is to pitch it on a good spot, nothing special. I just try to execute good line and length."

Speaking after the win captain Kohli said the team is excited for the new challenge.

“The pink-ball Test is going to be exciting, will be a challenge for the batters. With the older ball, it doesn't swing that much so the bowlers will have a challenge. We're just happy to be among the first to play pink-ball cricket for India.”

And is opening batsman Mayank Agarwal. “We've had three pink-ball sessions under lights, Rahul Dravid arranged those in Bangalore. Looking forward to the game now. It's going to be a landmark game for us."

Before the third day of the first Test, senior India cricketers Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and R Ashwin got their first feel of the pink ball under the lights in the nets.

"The pink ball Test match is a great welcoming sign. India as a Test playing country, it was necessary for us to play Day-Night Test. The office-going crowd which couldn't catch Test cricket can now do so," Ashwin said when asked about his opinion.

"Obviously, it's a challenge to play with the pink ball. The ball has a lot more lacquer," Ashwin said on November 14.

Top-order batsman Pujara however does not feel there is a lot of difference having been part of the 2016 edition of the Duleep Trophy which was played with the Kookaburra pink ball and he topped the run charts (453) with two hundreds, including a 256 not out for India Blue.

"I don't think there will be a major difference when you start playing with the pink ball. Since I haven't played (against the SG pink ball) I am not sure, but my assumption is that even the SG pink ball will be very similar to the red ball. I feel in India the quality of SG balls have improved," India's Test No.3 said.

"Looking at the recent series we played against South Africa, the guys were happy with the way the ball maintained shape and even the quality of the ball. So we are expecting the same thing even with the pink ball. When it comes to pink ball, it will be little different from the red ball but I don't see a massive difference."

Wicket-keeper and Pujara’s teammate, Saha had yet another point of view and explained that picking the ball can be tough at times.

“We have not played Tests with the pink ball. I have been part of a domestic pink ball multi-day game. I remember is sometimes it was becoming difficult to pick the ball. Yes, sighting was a bit of a problem once the ball got old and dirty. Especially during the twilight period, it can be challenging,” Saha told Times of India.

The first day-night Test took place in 2015 between Australia and New Zealand in 2015, and since Pakistan, West Indies, Sri Lanka, England, South Africa and then Zimbabwe have all had their go, while India resisted up until now.

Army paratroopers will fly into the Eden Gardens to hand over a pink ball each to the two captains just before the toss of the historic day-night Test between India and Bangladesh, beginning in Kolkata on November 22.

Detailing out the plans for India's first ever pink ball Test, CAB Secretary Avishek Dalmiya said: "The paratroopers will fly into the wicket with two pink balls. We have discussed the plans with the Army (Eastern Command)."

