India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli Rested, Shivam Dube and Sanju Samson Get Call-Ups in India T20I Squad

Virat Kohli was rested, Shivam Dube received a maiden India call-up while Sanju Samson also got the nod in India's Twenty20 International squad for the three match series against Bangladesh.

Cricketnext Staff |October 24, 2019, 6:30 PM IST
Rohit Sharma was named the stand-in captain. Yuzvendra Chahal and Shardul Thakur made comebacks to the squad while Ravindra Jadeja was given a break. Navdeep Saini and the injured Hardik Pandya are also not in the squad.

Changes from the South Africa series:

OUT: Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Hardik Pandya

IN: Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal

Samson has played one T20I for India, against Zimbabwe in 2015. A regular in the India A set up, Samson has been rewarded for a good Vijay Hazare Trophy season. He made 410 runs in 8 innings, including a double-century.

Hardik's back injury has given an opportunity for a like-for-like replacement in Mumbai's Dube. A medium pace all-rounder, Dube has been in fine form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy too, where he recently smashed a 67-ball 118 against Karnataka.

Chahal's selection is another talking point in the squad; during the series against South Africa, Kohli had said Chahal and Kuldeep were dropped from the T20I squads to add depth to the batting.

With Jadeja getting a break, India have gone back to the legspinner. Rahul Chahar and Washington Sundar, apart from Krunal Pandya, are the other spinners in the squad.

The rotation in the pace unit continues, with Saini making way for Thakur. Saini featured in T20Is against West Indies and South Africa, picking six wickets in five matches. Thakur played the last of his T20Is in March 2018. Bhuvneshwar Kumar remains out, while Jasprit Bumrah is unavailable with injury.

The rest of the squad is as expected, with Rohit, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey and Shreyas Iyer forming the batting crux, and Rishabh Pant handling the wicketkeeping duties.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(wk), Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur.

