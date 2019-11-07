With Shakib Al Hasan suspended, Bangladesh have turned to the 28-year-old Mominul Haque to lead the Test side, who's first assignment will be the two match series against India.
According to Mominul, he isn’t really sure what the selectors saw in him, especially with many senior players in the squad.
However as surprised as he maybe, Mominul is not worried and in fact is looking forward to continue playing his own game en route making history as the first captain of Bangladesh in a Day/Night Test.
"I was never ready (for captaincy) and it was totally unexpected. Never thought that I would be captain of Bangladesh team, the Test team. But however, I have got it, Alhamdulillah," Mominul told reporters.
"I never thought captaincy is any kind of extra pressure or responsibility because if I think that way then certainly it will be extra pressure. The way I've played before to score runs and play for the team, I am trying to play like that.
"I think this (Day/Night Test) is a great opportunity. We have not played a Test under floodlights or with a pink ball before, so we think this is a good opportunity for us. If we can play good cricket, it will be a great," Mominul explained.
While Bangladesh look to spring another surprise in the second T20I against India in Rajkot, the new Test captain is excited about walking out for the toss with Virat Kohli and is eagerly looking forward to the Eden Gardens Test.
"There is a lot of thrill (going to toss with him) because I think he is the best player in the world and the number one batsman in all formats. If I think in that way then it will be quite exciting," he said.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
India vs Bangladesh | Wasn’t Expecting to be Appointed Test Captain: Mominul Haque
With Shakib Al Hasan suspended, Bangladesh have turned to the 28-year-old Mominul Haque to lead the Test side, who's first assignment will be the two match series against India.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Thu, 07 Nov, 2019
BAN v INDRajkot SCAG
ICC CWC 2019 | 4th T20I T20 | Fri, 08 Nov, 2019
ENG v NZNapier
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 08 Nov, 2019
PAK v AUSPerth PS
ICC CWC 2019 | 4th T20I T20 | Thu, 07 Nov, 2019
MOZ v MAWPerth PS All Fixtures
Team Rankings