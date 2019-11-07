Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd T20I: IND VS BAN

upcoming
IND IND
BAN BAN

Rajkot SCAG

07 Nov, 201919:00 IST

4th T20I: NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Napier

08 Nov, 201910:30 IST

3rd T20I: AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Perth PS

08 Nov, 201914:00 IST

4th T20I: MAW VS MOZ

upcoming
MAW MAW
MOZ MOZ

Perth PS

07 Nov, 201917:30 IST

India vs Bangladesh | Wasn’t Expecting to be Appointed Test Captain: Mominul Haque

With Shakib Al Hasan suspended, Bangladesh have turned to the 28-year-old Mominul Haque to lead the Test side, who's first assignment will be the two match series against India.

Cricketnext Staff |November 7, 2019, 1:41 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh | Wasn’t Expecting to be Appointed Test Captain: Mominul Haque

With Shakib Al Hasan suspended, Bangladesh have turned to the 28-year-old Mominul Haque to lead the Test side, who's first assignment will be the two match series against India.

According to Mominul, he isn’t really sure what the selectors saw in him, especially with many senior players in the squad.

However as surprised as he maybe, Mominul is not worried and in fact is looking forward to continue playing his own game en route making history as the first captain of Bangladesh in a Day/Night Test.

"I was never ready (for captaincy) and it was totally unexpected. Never thought that I would be captain of Bangladesh team, the Test team. But however, I have got it, Alhamdulillah," Mominul told reporters.

"I never thought captaincy is any kind of extra pressure or responsibility because if I think that way then certainly it will be extra pressure. The way I've played before to score runs and play for the team, I am trying to play like that.

"I think this (Day/Night Test) is a great opportunity. We have not played a Test under floodlights or with a pink ball before, so we think this is a good opportunity for us. If we can play good cricket, it will be a great," Mominul explained.

While Bangladesh look to spring another surprise in the second T20I against India in Rajkot, the new Test captain is excited about walking out for the toss with Virat Kohli and is eagerly looking forward to the Eden Gardens Test.

"There is a lot of thrill (going to toss with him) because I think he is the best player in the world and the number one batsman in all formats. If I think in that way then it will be quite exciting," he said.

bangladesh vs india 2019india vs bangladesh 2019Mominul Haque

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Thu, 07 Nov, 2019

BAN v IND
Rajkot SCAG

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th T20I T20 | Fri, 08 Nov, 2019

ENG v NZ
Napier

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 08 Nov, 2019

PAK v AUS
Perth PS

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th T20I T20 | Thu, 07 Nov, 2019

MOZ v MAW
Perth PS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8149 272
2 Australia 6664 267
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 England 4958 261
5 India 8794 259
see more