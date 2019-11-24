Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs Bangladesh: Way Pacers are Bowling, They Can Pick Up Wickets at Home or Away

India created history of sorts as they decimated Bangladesh in their first ever day/night Test in Kolkata. The highlight of match was that all the wickets were picked up by the fast bowlers which didn’t really come as a surprise to India skipper Virat Kohli. In fact he reiterated the fact that the Indian bowlers are fully capable of churning out such performances, both, home and away.

Cricketnext Staff |November 24, 2019, 3:00 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh: Way Pacers are Bowling, They Can Pick Up Wickets at Home or Away

India created history of sorts as they decimated Bangladesh in their first ever day/night Test in Kolkata. The highlight of match was that all the wickets were picked up by the fast bowlers which didn’t really come as a surprise to India skipper Virat Kohli. In fact he reiterated the fact that the Indian bowlers are fully capable of churning out such performances, both, home and away.

“Only your belief can make you win. If you feel fast bowlers are not in the game then you are already into a negative mindset. With the way these guys are bowling now, they can pick up wickets on any surface at home or away,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

“Even the spinners, if they play away from home, they should have the belief that they can take a fifer. So I think it's all about the mindset you walk in with. If you have a set template saying I might not be bowling that much in the game, then your body language is such...

“These guys are very hungry and I feel we are in the right kind of space to capitalise on opportunities and everyone is enjoying playing in this team. That's the standout feature about us.”

The fast bowlers not only picked up wickets, but were able to play with the minds of the opposition batsmen, who were struck on the heads on quite a few occasions.

To this Kohli said, “The idea is to establish yourself in the middle. Test cricket is a mental battle, we all know that. I mean in the past nobody was trying to injure or hurt the batsman. It was all about getting into their heads and getting them out which used to happen, but now we have learnt to stand up and give it back.

“It all started with Dada's team and we are just carrying it forward. The bowling group now is fearless and they believe in themselves playing against any batsman. We are reaping the rewards for all the hard work we put in the last 3-4 years. When the team is in sync you need to say much. These guys know what exactly they need to do.”

Kohli did not end his praise for the fast bowlers there, and went on to say that they deserved all the accolades.

“I was thinking if they announce me as the Man of the Match, it should go to one of the bowlers. In India picking nine wickets each is special. I thought Umesh or Ishant, either could have got the award. It felt good. Conditions were challenging with the pink ball under lights.

“It puts you in a situation to get your technique right and get into that Test match mode try to see off the situation and that's the fun of Test matches when bowlers put you under pressure and you eventually come on top and score runs.”

india vs bangladesh 2019ishant sharmaUmesh Yadavvirat kohli

