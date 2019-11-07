Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah believes his side didn’t put enough runs on the board after being asked to bat by India in the second T20I at Rajkot on Thursday.

Cricketnext Staff |November 7, 2019, 11:07 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh | We Were 25-30 Runs Short in First Innings: Mahmudullah

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah believes his side didn’t put enough runs on the board after being asked to bat by India in the second T20I at Rajkot on Thursday (November 7).

"It as a very good wicket, but we were 25-30 runs short (of a good target). Having said that, we must give credit to Rohit (Sharma) and Shikhar (Dhawan) for how they played in the second innings,” Mahmudullah said in the presentation ceremony.

Having won the first T20I by 7 wickets, Bangladesh were undone by some quality spin bowling by Yuzvendra Chahal as well as a fine innings from Rohit.

“Momentum went their way. On a wicket like this, having a wrist-spinner was very handy and Chahal showed that,” the Bangladesh skipper said.

He was also complimentary of his own wrist-spinner Aminul Islam, who in only his third T20I put in an excellent shift, ending the match with figures of 2-29 in 4 overs.

“Aminul is a great find for us, especially with the way he's been putting effort. Hopefully he will continue to improve in the future.”

However, the 33-year old also admitted that while his side will have a look at what the conditions on offer are at Nagpur for the third T20I, they will need to play with more positive intent if they are to have any chance of winning the series.

“We need to assess the conditions when we go to Nagpur but we needed to be a bit more positive today," he signed off.

The final T20I takes place on Sunday (November 10).

