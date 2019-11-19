India vs Bangladesh | Will Keep Altering Length to Keep Batsmen Guessing: Mohammed Shami
Shami, who has been in terrific form, returned with the figures of 3/27 and 4/31 in the first Test at Indore to achieve his career-best ranking, said he intends on keeping things simple for the historic Test.
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
