India vs Bangladesh, Women's Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage on Live TV & Online

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming of Women’s Asia Cup Match: India Women started their Asia Cup campaign on a promising note after winning their first three matches. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will now be in action against Bangladesh Women on Saturday. The match between India Women and Bangladesh Women will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

The defending champions, Bangladesh Women, secured a convincing 88-run triumph against Malaysia in their last Asia Cup encounter. Batting first, the Nigar Sultana-led side could only manage to post 129. However, they displayed terrific bowling to bundle out Malaysia for a paltry total of 41.

With four points from three matches, Bangladesh currently find themselves at third spot in the standings.

Ahead of Saturday’s Women’s Asia Cup match between India Women and Bangladesh Women; here is all you need to know:

What date Women’s Asia Cup match between India Women (IN-W) and Bangladesh Women (BD-W) will be played?

The Women’s Asia Cup match between India Women and Bangladesh Women will take place on October 8, Saturday.

Where will the Women’s Asia Cup match India Women (IN-W) vs Bangladesh Women (BD-W) Women be played?

The Women’s Asia Cup match between India Women and Bangladesh Women will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

What time will the Women’s Asia Cup match India Women (IN-W) vs Bangladesh Women (BD-W) begin?

The Women’s Asia Cup match between India Women and Bangladesh Women will begin at 1 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Women (IN-W) vs Bangladesh Women (BD-W) Asia Cup match?

India Women vs Bangladesh Women match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India Women (IN-W) vs Bangladesh Women (BD-W) Women match?

India Women (IN-W) vs Bangladesh Women (BD-W) match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

India Women (IN-W) vs Bangladesh Women (BD-W) Possible Starting XI:

India Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Varma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh

Bangladesh Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (captain and wicketkeeper), Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Nahida Akter, Salma Khatun, Fariha Trisna, Sanjida Akter Meghla

