India vs England, 1st ODI: High-Profile Injuries Leave IPL Franchisees Worried
The first ODI between India and England saw as many as four high-profile players picking up injuries. Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma, Eoin Morgan and Sam Billings.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: March 24, 2021, 3:34 PM IST
The first ODI between India and England saw as many as four high-profile players picking up injuries. Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma, Eoin Morgan and Sam Billings. But with IPL just around the corner, franchisees are having a nightmare. Especially Delhi Capitals. Iyer who was seemed to hit hardest among the four is Capitals’ skipper. It is now being reported that Iyer might not be featuring the next two games against England. Looking at the impact of his injury, the Capitals themselves are not sure that he will be able to lead the team when they begin their campaign against Chennai Superkings on April 10.
India vs England Full Coverage
“Shreyas Iyer subluxated his left shoulder in the 8th over while fielding. He has been taken for further scans and won’t take any further part in the game.Rohit Sharma was hit on the right elbow while batting and felt some pain later. He won’t take the field,” a BCCI release had said.
In Iyer’s absence, Rishabh Pant will be named captain. And even if he is not available, Capitals have a number of options on the table: Shikhar Dhawan has led the side in IPL 2020. Also, they have Steve Smith in their ranks who is a captaincy material.
Sam Billings Sprains Collar Bone Joint While Fielding in First ODI
Meanwhile Mumbai Indians must be relieved that Rohit injury didn’t look that serious and in all likelihood he will be available when the IPL kicksoff. Among injured is England and KKR skipper Eoin Morgan as well. He has split the webbing between his index finger and right thumb.
“We’re going to wait 48 for hours and see how it is…give as much time as needed to hopefully be available for Friday,” Morgan said at the post-match interaction.Billings, who had dislocated his left shoulder to miss their triumphant campaign in the 2019 World Cup, too batted in the stiff run chase, and scored 18.“I haven’t spoken with Sam about his batting so I don’t know in his instance… In mine, it’s never going to be at 100 per cent but it’s not that I can’t hold a bat,” Morgan said.
Down 0-1, the world champions face a must-win situation in the second of the three ODIs here on Friday.
