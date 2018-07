23:13(IST)

Tough chance for Jason Roy at point goes down, it was hit hard from Sharma and Roy did well to get a hand onto that one. Still no wicket for England here and you feel its already too late for them. Rohit meanwhile, seems to be in a hurry co complete his century here. He has moved to 93 off 78 balls! India 205/ 1 here after 29 overs.