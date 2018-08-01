Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs England, 1st Test Day 1 at Edgbaston Highlights - As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 1, 2018, 11:40 PM IST

1st Test, Edgbaston, Birmingham 01 - 05 August, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bat)

23:04(IST)

DROPPED! Dinesh Karthik drops one now, a proper edge and Karthik dives to is right but the ball hits his palm and goes down. Reprieve for Curran. It was also the last over for the day, India get in 88 overs on Day 1. They will be happy to restrict England to 285/9 after Bairstow and Root had looked good in the middle. Virat Kohli's impressive effort was surely the turning point in the game. But if India had held onto their catches, they could well have dismissed England today! They will be hoping to do that tomorrow early in the day.

22:59(IST)

Ashwin now concedes just 1 run as Curran picks a single from the final delivery. Three overs remaining in the day, that is if India can bowl them all, England are 285/9 at the moment

22:56(IST)

Anderson survives a probing Ishant spell here, the question for India will be can they dismiss England today and within 300? The hosts are currently 284/9 after 86 overs

22:47(IST)

WICKET! Ashwin strikes now, the good ol' arm-ball does the trick. Quicker and faster through the air, hits Broad right in front of the wicket and he is plumb. England are 283/8 as Broad departs for 1. Ashwin picks his fourth. England 283/9

22:44(IST)
22:40(IST)

WICKET! Ishant Sharma gets a wicket finally, after toiling hard through out the day, the lanky pacer gets his reward. Gets one to jag back in and Rashid is struck in front of the wicket. Umpire says not out but India review straight away, its all three reds as the ball would have been clattering onto the stumps. England are 278/8 here

22:34(IST)

Ishant Sharma with a beautiful delivery there, pitches and moves away from Curran. An absolute jaffa in true sense of the word! Only if he could have gotten a nick on that one, England are 278/7 here after 82 overs

22:31(IST)

No new ball for now as Ashwin continues, the tail also continues to wag for England. England are 277/7 with both Curran and Rashid looking good now

22:27(IST)

Pandya ineffective with the ball.

It has been 7 Test innings including this innings, H Pandya has been wicketless .

He has bowled 326 balls which accounts 54.2 overs.

He last picked up 2 wicket v SA at Cape Town,2018 in the 2nd innings his figure where 2/27 in 6 overs .

22:26(IST)

Ishant Sharma comes back into the attack, Curran looking a bit more comfortable in the middle now. England also quickly approaching 300 at the moment. They are currently 274/7 after 80 overs. Will be interesting to see if India take the new ball here!

22:21(IST)

England certainly upping the ante here, Rashid stealing a couple of quick boundaries here as England quickly reach 269/7. The tailenders certainly aren't staying back and are dealing in boundaries.

22:19(IST)

Pandya comes into the attack now and Curran picks him up for a couple of boundaries. If India are thinking of him as the fifth bowler throughout the series, then Day 1 certainly hasn't been encouraging for the all rounder. England 265/7

22:14(IST)

India well and truly on top here. Just spare a thought for Joe Root, who was looking really good in the middle but then was run out. That was surely the turning point in the game and India haven't looked back since!

22:11(IST)

Ashwin get Stokes for the 6th time in Test.

22:04(IST)

WICKET! Ashwin strikes and removes Stokes, who was looking good here. It was a nothing delivery, bowler short which Stokes could have hit anywhere. Instead he gets a top edge which goes straight back to Ashwin. England are 243/7 as Stokes departs for 21

22:02(IST)

Shami gets Curran's outside edge there but it falls short of first slip, Dhawan seems to be standing a bit too deep you have to say considering how the pitch is behaving. England are 243/6 here

21:59(IST)

Ashwin does manage to bowl all six balls at Curran but he faces all of them without much danger. That should encourage Stokes as well. India can do with a wicket at this stage. England are approaching 250, with the score reading 242/6

21:56(IST)

Shami concedes just 2 runs from that over but now Curran will be on strike for Ashwin. India will want him to face the maximum deliveries here. England are 242/6 at the moment

21:52(IST)

Again, England stitching a neat little partnership just when it seemed India would run through them. Stokes hogging most of the strike at the moment and India would like to see Curran on the strike more. England are 240/6

21:44(IST)

Ben Stokes certainly tackling India's aggression with his shots here. First a boundary through the on side, beautifully clipping one that was on his pads. Then through the off side for a three with a beautiful cover drive. England are 237/6

21:41(IST)

India attacking with their field as well, a couple of close in fielders with Ashwin having a short leg and silly point. India will feel they can get through England here before the end of the day. England are 230/6

21:39(IST)

STAT ATTACK: 

IND bounce back

As ENG have lost 3 wickets for just 8 runs in space of 26 balls.

J Buttler dismissed for his 3rd duck in Test.

21:38(IST)

Sam Curran gets off the mark but India have their tails up here, bowlers starting to look that bit more menacing and the Indian fielding is also up a couple of notches here. England are 230/6 after 68 overs here

21:32(IST)

WICKET! India well and truly back in the game here, a little bit of turn and that's enough to beat the in-form Buttler. He is hit in front of the wicket and that's as plum as you can get. He departs for a 0. England are 224/6 here after 66.4 overs.

21:28(IST)

WICKET! Another one bites the dust, this time its the settled Jonny Bairstow who has to depart. Not the best of shots here, it was a short and wide delivery, he looks to cut but gets a big inside edge straight onto his stumps. Umesh is delighted and so are India. Bairstow goes for 70 and England are 223/5!

21:24(IST)

Ashwin bowls a maiden to Stokes now, India will be hoping to chip away with a couple of more wickets here. If they can do that, they will surely be back in this game. England meanwhile will be looking for one more big partnership to take the game away from the visitors!

21:19(IST)

Root dismissed for 80.

This is the third instances where Root has been run out in Tests.

He misses out on yet another Test ton.

Root has scored most runs since 1st Jan 2015 but has the lowest conversion rate of 50s to 100s.

21:13(IST)

WICKET! Out of nowhere and its the brilliance of Virat Kohli in the field which gets India a wicket. England looking to steal a couple there but Kohli dives and then releases the throw quickly. He was off balance as well. It hits the stumps directly and Root is short of his crease here. He departs for 80 and England are 216/4.

21:12(IST)

100 partnership is up here between Bairstow and Root. What an innings this has been from these two, they have looked in control after coming in at a time when England were in trouble. India will need a wicket quickly here!

21:06(IST)

50! Jonny Bairstow completes a fine half-century here, been a superb innings from him. He looked a bit tentative in the beginning but once he settled down, he wasn't afraid to go for his shots. England are batting really well and are now 208/3.

India's captain Virat Kohli (R) celebrates with India's Ravichandran Ashwin after taking the wicket of England's Joe Root for 80 runs on the first day of the first Test cricket match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, central England on August 1, 2018.

Preview:

So, it’s nearly time. Five Test matches over six weeks and the first of those starts in Edgbaston on Wednesday. India have been in these parts for over a month now, playing limited overs matches and a token warm-up game, but on the eve of the Test, there is a lot to ponder for the visiting team as far as their composition is concerned. Historically, India have struggled at Birmingham. The two teams have clashed six times at this venue, with England winning five and one draw in 1986. The added incentive for the hosts of course is to put in a strong performance on a historic occasion as they become the first team to feature in 1000 Tests. Looking at the last five encounters between the two sides, India find themselves having the upper hand, having won four match (all victories coming on Indian soil). However, in England, MS Dhoni-led Indian team were trounced 0-4 and 1-3 on their last two tours in 2011 and 2014 respectively. For India to better that dismal record in this series, they will need to ensure they put their best foot forward. And for that to happen, there’s a few problem areas to overcome.

Skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri have often said that Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay are their first-choice openers in the longest format. The last time these two took to the crease in a Test, both Dhawan and Vijay struck respective majestic tons to once again display their batting credentials at the top. However, KL Rahul presents a strong case for selection on the back of his eye-catching form in recent months. Rahul has expressed desire to open the batting in media interactions India but Kohli has so far stuck with his mantra of 'don't tinker with things that aren’t damaged'. But with Dhawan being dismissed for a pair in both the innings of the warm-up game against Essex, the management could be tempted to try Rahul (58 & 36*) at the top — like they did in the second innings of this three-day game.

There is no doubt that Cheteshwar Pujara is a key member of this Indian outfit in whites but his sketchy form outside of the subcontinent has time and time again hampered his progress. Out of the 4,531 runs that he has scored in Tests, only 21.09 % of Pujara's runs have come outside Asia. Moreover, he averages a stunning 65.0 in Asia, which drops to a paltry 27.3 outside the continent. Pujara has 14 Test tons to his name so far, out of which only one has come outside Asia, that too in 2013 (since then he has played 30 Innings outside Asia).Pujara's stats in England reveal a none too impressive picture. In the 5 matches that he played on the last tour, Pujara managed to score just 222 runs at an average of under 22.2. To add to his misery, Pujara didn't do well either for Yorkshire in County cricket nor during the warm-up game against Essex (1 & 23). Although, Pujara should make the cut for the first Test, if the runs don’t go up against his name, his position will once again become a subject for debate.

Under the stewardship of Shastri, the Indian team has introduced a number of young players into the squad. However, Dinesh Karthik bucked that trend by convincing the selectors to give him a recall ahead of injured wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha. There is no denying the fact that Karthik has earned his spot based on his recent domestic performances with Tamil Nadu, as well as his scintillating show in white-ball International cricket. However, at 33, Karthik will know that 20-year old Pant is waiting in the wings for his chance to shine. What tips the balance in favour of Karthik is that he has prior experience of playing in England as he was part of the series-winning Indian team of 2007. In 6 innings in England, Karthik has scored 263 runs, including three fifties, playing a crucial role in the outcome.

Rain has been coming down heavily in Birmingham in the past few days and that may force India to go in with a pace-heavy attack. With both Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah unavailable, India have to think long and hard about the combination they choose to field. Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav remain the front-runners to share the shiny Duke ball and if India opts for another seamer then Mohammed Shami comes into the picture. It is unlikely that Shardul Thakur will make his Test debut just yet. However, in the past, away spinners have done well at this venue and that could tip the scale in favour of the celebrated spin duo Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, who are ranked third and fifth in the latest ICC rankings. Looking at the past record of these two stalwarts, the decision-makers would think twice before including Kuldeep Yadav in the line-up, but because of his performances in the limited-over formats in England, the left-arm wrist-spinner remains in the mix.

Squads: England: Joe Root (c), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Jamie Porter, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Stuart Broad. India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant, Karun Nair, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

