Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India vs England, 1st Test Day 2 at Edgbaston Highlights - As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 2, 2018, 11:20 PM IST

1st Test, Edgbaston, Birmingham 01 - 05 August, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

23:13(IST)
23:00(IST)

WICKET! De ja vu for Cook, similar to his dismissal in the first innings. Again, spin and it turns away from Cook, hitting the top of off stump.Cook departs for 0 and that will also be the end of the day here. A day that certainly belonged to Virat Kohli who will lead his team off the field here and take in the applause from the crowd as well. England end the day at 9/1 with a lead of 22 runs. Still a lot left to play for here!

22:57(IST)

A maiden over from Shami as India continue to go for wickets here. England are 8/0 and lead by 21 runs here

22:54(IST)

Ravichandran Ashwin is sharing the new ball here with Shami, not surprising at all. He concedes four runs from his second over and England are 8/0 here

22:51(IST)

Four runs from the first over, Shami certainly getting the ball to move here. One almost takes Cook's edge. England are 4/0 and lead by 17 runs

22:48(IST)

Shami struggling to get his radar right, three consecutive deliveries down the leg-side here and one of them goes for four byes. England are 4/0 here

22:46(IST)

So, India come out to try and get a couple of wickets here. Cook and Jennings are opening the innings for England and Mohammad Shami has the new ball for India

22:37(IST)

WICKET! Kohli finally departs for 149, but what an innings from the Indian skipper. He has ensured that India are more than alive in this game. In the end, India just trail by 13 runs and are dismissed for 274. Kohli would have been hoping for some more support from some batsmen but instead it was the tailenders who did a fine job. India will get a crack at England now and they will be hoping to pick some quick wickets!

22:33(IST)

Best partnership for IND in this innings the second fifty runs stand for IND.

This is fifth 10th wicket stand for IND of fifty plus runs stand in ENG.

22:32(IST)
22:30(IST)

Incredibly, 50 partnership is also complete between Umesh and Kohli here, Umesh has scored just 1 run and faced only 10 balls. This is great game management from Kohli. Other players too can learn a thing or two from him here!

22:28(IST)

A couple of boundaries to end the over, England just happy to see Kohli off strike here. They get their wish as Umesh Yadav will now face from other end. The lead though is just 19 now for the hosts. India are 268/9

22:25(IST)

Similar tale follows and Stokes continues to be frustrated here. Again, Umesh gets to face just one ball which he defends without much trouble. Kohli will again take strike here and India are 258/9

22:21(IST)

FOUR! Virat Kohli now showing his class, exquisite cover drive for a boundary and he keeps the pose for the photographers. The trail is now just 30 runs for England here! India 257/9

22:16(IST)

Two boundaries from the over, first straight over mid on and then a fantastic pull shot towards deep square leg. India's trail now just 35 runs. The team total also crosses 250, India are now 252/9

22:13(IST)

Again, Kohli picks a boundary early in the over and then gives Umesh just one ball to face which he does rather safely. Of 38 balls in the partnership, Umesh has faced only 6! India 243/9

22:12(IST)
22:09(IST)

Kohli gets a bit lucky as he picks a single on the last ball. Stokes can't believe his luck as top edge falls safe and Kohli picks 1. India are 238/9 and trail just by 49 runs now

22:05(IST)

Four byes for India and the deficit is down to 50 here, India still very much in the game and its all due to Virat Kohli at the moment. The score is now 237/9

22:01(IST)

Kohli gets a boundary away again, you have to just stand and applaud the genius of this guy. The trail is now just 55 runs, all runs are bonus for India.

21:56(IST)

V Kohli becomes the 4th IND captain to score a Test ton in ENG.

21:53(IST)

100! Champion knock from a champion player. Virat Kohli proves why he is undoubtedly the best batsman right now. Completes 100 with a fine century and celebrates by kissing his wedding ring. Follows that up with another boundary through mid-wicket. India are now 225/9

21:49(IST)

Wow, Ishant Sharma decided not to review that one but had he done so, he would have been not out! Replays show that the ball would have been missing the stumps. India are 217/9 now

21:47(IST)

WICKET! Change of bowling works for England, Rashid comes into the attack and Ishant can't pick the googly. He is lbw and departs for 5. Invaluable 35 run partnership though with Kohli. India are 217/9

21:43(IST)

Yet again some fine running helps India pick five runs in the over, Ishant Sharma doing what other Indian batsman couldn't do - provide some support to Kohli. Kohli on 96 and will take strike now

21:39(IST)

Five runs from that Sam Curran over and this partnership is already worth 29 runs here, gold as far as India are concerned. Kohli also nearing his ton now. India 211/8

21:34(IST)

Ishant providing some humour there as he gets in the dive to get back in the crease expecting the throw - which never came - at his end. Kohli and Bairstow have a laugh, India are 206/8 now

21:32(IST)

Virat Kohli is 13 runs away from what would be a marvelous ton. India still 82 runs away from England's first innings total, just how long can Kohli keep going here and most importantly get support from the other end! India are 205/8

21:26(IST)

Ishant Sharma seems to be living a charmed life here, yet again he is given out by the umpire but he immediately reviews. This time no edge but the ball was hitting him outside the line of stumps. He survives and India are 204/8

21:18(IST)

Back-to-back boundaries from Virat Kohli here, first through mid-wicket and then through the slip cordon.India cross 200 here and trail by 85 runs now. India 202/8,

LOAD MORE

India vs England, 1st Test Day 2 at Edgbaston Highlights - As It Happened

Loading...
Live Updates: De ja vu for Cook, similar to his dismissal in the first innings. Again, spin and it turns away from Cook, hitting the top of off stump.Cook departs for 0 and that will also be the end of the day here. A day that certainly belonged to Virat Kohli who will lead his team off the field here and take in the applause from the crowd as well. England end the day at 9/1 with a lead of 22 runs. Still a lot left to play for here!

Preview:

Ashwin (4/60) registered his best figures in Test cricket across South Africa, England and Australia as the hosts lost six wickets for 69 runs in the final session of play to find themselves in a precarious position after opting to bat. Joe Root (80 runs off 156 balls, 9x4s) scored an unbeaten 41st Test half-century, but the English innings completely got derailed after his dismissal. At stumps, Sam Curran was batting on 24 with James Anderson for company. In the final session of the day, India didn't begin well with England progressing as Jonny Bairstow (70 off 88 balls, 9x4s) brought up his 18th Test half-century off 72 balls. In doing so, he put on 105 runs with Root for the fourth wicket. Root and Bairstow got their runs off only 138 balls as England crossed 200 in the 62nd over and were looking set for a strong total before things unravelled in the most odd fashion. It was the 63rd over of the innings when Virat Kohli's direct throw ran out Root as he tried to come back for non-existent double. That dismissal changed momentum of the innings with England collapsing thereafter.

England lost three wickets for eight runs in the next 25 balls. First, Bairstow played on off Umesh Yadav (1/56) and then Ashwin trapped Jos Buttler lbw for a two-ball duck as England were rocked out of their comfort zone. Sensing a kill, India never let go the pressure in the remainder of the session. Every time England tried to build a partnership, Indian bowlers struck back and it resulted in regular wickets. Ashwin dismissed Ben Stokes (21) with a return catch in the 75th over as England were reduced to 243 for seven. A 35-run partnership between Adil Rashid (13) and Curran raised visions of a fight back but Ishant Sharma (1/46) finally got return for his hard toil, trapping Rashid lbw with a sharp in-swinger. Ashwin then accounted for Stuart Broad (1), lbw too, but Anderson somehow managed to thwart his efforts for a five-wicket haul.

Earlier, Mohammed Shami struck twice in the second session before England skipper Root scored his 41st Test half-century to guide the hosts to 163 for three at tea. Shami bowled an incisive spell after lunch, dismissing Keaton Jennings (42) and Dawid Malan (8) as India piled on the pressure in the second session. Jennings was the first to go, but in an odd manner. Just prior to his dismissal, there was a pigeon near the pitch that distracted him and in the very next ball, he played on after the ball clipped his pads. It was a lucky breakthrough for India as their pacers found movement after the break. Ishant and Shami bowled closer to the England batsmen and made them play more often with the latter reaping reward. Ashwin had a loud lbw shout against Malan which was turned down as India lost a review. But Malan never looked comfortable against Shami, who trapped him lbw eventually in the 40th over. The ball was doing just enough, and even DRS didn't help the batsman. Bairstow though made sure that India didn't get an upper hand on the proceedings by adopting an attacking approach against Ashwin.

Root, meanwhile, dropped anchor and ate up a lot more deliveries against the Indian pacers. His strike-rate dropped below 50, even as he completed his half-century off 107 balls. Root also became the quickest batsman to 6,000 Test runs in terms of time from his debut when he reached the landmark. Root got to the landmark in five years and 231 days of his Test career, surpassing former England captain Alastair Cook's mark of five years and 339 days with Root. Opting to bat, England consolidated their position despite losing Cook early, reaching 83 for one at lunch.

Ashwin was the only wicket-taker for India in the pre-lunch session, bowling Cook (13) with a ripper in the ninth over. The ball pitched on middle and turned away to knock back Cook's off-stump.
cricket scoreEngland vs Indiaengland vs india 2018england vs india liveEngland vs India Live Cricket Scoreengland vs india live scoreInd vs EngIND vs ENG LiveInd vs Eng Live ScoreIND vs ENG Live StreamingIndia vs Englandindia vs england liveIndia vs England Live Cricket Scoreindia vs england live scoreindia vs england live streamingkl rahullive cricketLive Cricket ScoreR Ashwinvirat kohli

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...