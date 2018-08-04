India vs England, 1st Test Day 3 at Edgbaston - Kohli Stands Tall Once Again for Visitors

23:23(IST)

That's the end of the day here, India end at 110/5 here. Kohli unbeaten on 43 along with Karthik on 18. Karthik has played well when all the other batsmen have disappointed yet again for India. Broad picked two and Curran, Anderson, Stokes have also been among the wickets here. India will need 84 runs to win tomorrow and it will be intriguing to see who comes out on top here!