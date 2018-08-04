Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India vs England, 1st Test Day 3 at Edgbaston - Kohli Stands Tall Once Again for Visitors

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 4, 2018, 8:07 AM IST

1st Test, Edgbaston, Birmingham 01 - 05 August, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

23:23(IST)

That's the end of the day here, India end at 110/5 here. Kohli unbeaten on 43 along with Karthik on 18. Karthik has played well when all the other batsmen have disappointed yet again for India.  Broad picked two and Curran, Anderson, Stokes have also been among the wickets here. India will need 84 runs to win tomorrow and it will be intriguing to see who comes out on top here!

23:19(IST)

Adil Rashid comes into the attack now for England. Kohli brings out the cap and India pick up 4 runs from that over. The score moves to 109/5 and India need 85 more runs to win.

23:14(IST)

Stokes concedes just 1 run in that over. Virat Kohli is nearing yet another half-century here and he is into his 40s. Karthik continues to battle hard and India are 105/5 at the moment

23:09(IST)

Kohli continues to play and miss, but still stands tall for India. India are 104/5 and need 90 more runs to win here

23:03(IST)

Broad concedes just 2 runs in that over and we are well into overtime now, the play has been extended by 30 minutes after being stopped earlier due to bad light.

22:56(IST)

Karthik gets a big stride out and that saves him again. He is definitely looking good at the moment, the best among all who have come out to support Kohli yet. India are 101/5 and need 93 more runs to win here

22:50(IST)

Another boundary for Karthik, but this time not as convincing. Gets a thick outside edge which races away to the boundary. The target is now less than 100, India need 96 more runs to win now.

22:45(IST)

Karthik gets a boundary with a cover drive, that should do his confidence a world of good. India need exactly 100 now and the score is currently 94/5

22:42(IST)

Anderson concedes just 2 runs in that over, close to 19 minutes left before the end of play. India are 89/5 here and need 105 more runs to win with 5 wickets remaining. Just how important will that Sam Curran innings prove to be

22:36(IST)

Dinesh Karthik has walked out to the middle to join Virat Kohli, India under all sorts of pressure at the moment. The ball is moving and crowd is in full voice for England. The visitors need to play out the day before losing another wicket here. 

22:30(IST)

WICKET! Another one bites the dust and its falling apart rather quickly for India here. Anderson gets Ashwin to nick one and Bairstow completes a simple catch. India are 78/5 and in all sorts of trouble now. Ashwin walks back for 13

22:26(IST)

FOUR. Another drive from Ashwin and it goes for a boundary, he opens the face of the bat and almost guides it for a four. India are 73/4 here and need 121 more runs to win

22:20(IST)

Ravichandran Ashwin has walked out at number 6 here for India, he gets off the mark with a boundary here. Interesting though and you wonder if he is the nightwatchman or has he got a promotion! India are 68/4

22:16(IST)

WICKET! Curran strikes now for England, Rahane has to walk back now. Gets an inside edge and it just about carries through to Bairstow. Umpire calls for the third umpire but Bairstow has just about managed to get his hands underneath the ball. Rahane departs for 2 and India are 63/4.

22:13(IST)

Anderson with a maiden to Kohli, we have all seen that before! India are 63/3 after 21 overs, been an intriguing Test match this one and it continues to have all of us on the edge of our seats!

22:07(IST)

Indian fans heave a sigh of relief here. Virat Kohli survives a close call here, batting outside the crease and getting the big stride in helps him. He is struck in front of the wicket but umpire gives not out, England go for a review and it shows that the ball would have been missing the stumps. India are 63/3 and need 131 more runs to win.

22:03(IST)

Just 3 runs frome the over as Anderson returns to the attack for England, India move to 62/3 and need 132 more runs to win with 7 wickets remaining.

21:58(IST)

Rahane looking solid in his defence but still early days here, he has faced only 6 balls. Kohli meanwhile continues to find boundaries at will, another fantastic cover drive with minimum of fuss. India are 59/3 here

21:53(IST)

Stokes concedes just 3 runs as we break for drinks here, been a really intriguing session of Test cricket and you have to say that this can be anyone's game right now. India are 54/3 and need 140 more runs to win

21:47(IST)

A booming cover drive from Virat Kohli here and India get a boundary, just their fourth of the innings. He is the key player here you feel. If England get him, it will be curtains for India. The visitors have crossed 50 and are 51/3

21:42(IST)

WICKET! That's the end of Rahul's torrid stay. Stokes gets one to swing late and squares up KL Rahul. The ball takes the edge and Bairstow takes a simple catch behind the stumps. India are 46/3 and in trouble now. Rahul departs for 14.

21:39(IST)

Sam Curran comes into the attack now for England, almost gets a wicket first ball but inside edge saves Rahul from being lbw. India approaching 50 here and they are 46/2

21:34(IST)

Stokes comes into the attack here, and gets some vicious bounce which hits Kohli on the back arm. Painful blow but Kohli doesn't flinch at all. India are 43/2 at the moment and need 151 runs more to win.

21:28(IST)

Another Broad appeal against Rahul, quite similar to Vijay as Rahul looks to leave but the ball hits his pad. Would not have gone onto hit the stumps though. India are 39/2 after 12 overs here

21:23(IST)

Kohli just seems to be batting on a different track here, playing with such confidence and swagger at the moment. Picks four runs from the Broad over and India are 35/2.

21:19(IST)

Stuart Broad is in the middle of a blistering spell here, almost gets Rahul but the inside edge misses the stump and goes away to the boundary. Broad really seems to have his tail up at the moment and looks likely to get a wicket every ball at the moment. India are 31/2.

21:16(IST)

Dhawan’s dismal performance v ENG

S Dhawan fails on yet another instance again ENG, he has the lowest balls per dismissal rate v ENG.

He has played  4 matches and scored just 161 runs at an average of 20.12 which is the lowest among all.

His highest score id of 37 runs.

On the other hand he smashed Test ton v Bangladesh and Afghanistan in 1 match each.

21:14(IST)

Anderson to Kohli. Six balls and all are well left by the Indian skipper, more a mental game right now between these two. England know if they get the captain early then India will be in deep trouble. India are 27/2 

21:10(IST)

FOUR. KL Rahul flicks one away to the leg side and India pick a boundary. Silences the crowd also who have found a voice here, Kohli has joined Rahul in the middle and this is an important partnership for India.

21:06(IST)

WICKET! Stuart Broad gets his second now, superb fast bowling this. Now, its the other opener Shikhar Dhawan who has to walk back. Looks to go for the dive but gets a nick and Bairstow completes a simple catch. He departs for 13 and India are 22/2.

LOAD MORE

India vs England, 1st Test Day 3 at Edgbaston - Kohli Stands Tall Once Again for Visitors

Virat Kohli follows the ball after playing a shot during the second day of the first test cricket match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England. (Image: AP)

Loading...
LATEST UPDATE: That's the end of the day here, India end at 110/5 here. Kohli unbeaten on 43 along with Karthik on 18. Karthik has played well when all the other batsmen have disappointed yet again for India. Broad picked two and Curran, Anderson, Stokes have also been among the wickets here. India will need 84 runs to win tomorrow and it will be intriguing to see who comes out on top here!

PREVIEW IND VS ENG: Virat Kohli took a giant stride towards exorcising the ghosts of 2014 with a masterful century as he single-handedly pulled India out of the woods against England on an eventful second day of the first Test at Edgbaston.

Kohli's 149, which will rank amongst one of the finest tons by an Indian batsman on English soil, enabled the visitors to reach 274 thereby bringing down the first innings deficit to only 13 runs. England had scored 287 in their first innings.

At stumps, England were 9 for 1 in their second innings with an overall lead of 22 runs. Ashwin sent back Cook for 0 with a dismissal similar to the first innings.

The day certainly belonged to Kohli, whose dogged determination for a course correction was evident during an innings where he scored more than fifty percent of his team's runs even as he was booed by England fans for his version of 'mic drop' celebrations on the first day.
He got a couple of reprieves early in his innings but his intent to scrap it out under overcast conditions with an incisive Sam Curran (4/74), wily James Anderson (2/41) and relentless Ben Stokes (2/73) asking probing questions, stood out.

His 22nd Test hundred had 22 boundaries and a six with shots all around the ground. Kohli celebrated reaching the landmark by kissing his wedding ring.
He was beaten but he looked unfazed. He covered the swing, the footwork was more assured whenever he met the ball on the frontfoot.

Kohli's innings is worth its weight in gold simply because of the situation the team was in. Dhawan and Murali Vijay (20) did the hardwork of seeing off the new ball with a 50-run stand but it all went awry after that.

Curran used conditions to good effect as he trapped Vijay leg before, got KL Rahul (4) to play a lazy shot and then Dhawan edged one to the slip cordon.

Ajinkya Rahane (15) and Dinesh Karthik (0) joined the procession to make it 100 for 5 before Hardik Pandya (22) added 48 with his skipper.

But the most effective support came from NOs 10 and 11. Ishant Sharma (5) added 35 with his skipper running those cheeky singles while Umesh Yadav (1) blocked 15 deliveries only to find his skipper cut loose at the other end.
Finally, he was the last man out trying to cut Adil Rashid and got a standing ovation from the crowd. In the morning, Curran had taken three wickets in the space of eight balls to reduce India to 76-3 at lunch.

Vijay was solid as usual, leaving the ball well, while Dhawan looked to play down the ground. It helped that Anderson and Broad bowled fuller early in their spells and didn't get the ball to move around as much as the Indian pacers did on day one.

Additionally, they looked to rotate strike as much as possible, going for quick singles even if this approach looked dangerous from the outside.

It didn't help matters that England lost an early review as Anderson's loud appeal was turned down, with DRS ruling in favour of the umpire's decision.

It was almost an easy-going partnership for the opening duo as they brought up 50 off just 70 balls before the drama began.

Curran hit the perfect length as first-change bowler and immediately trapped Vijay lbw in the 14th over. Umpire Aleem Dar turned it down, but DRS overturned the decision as England finally got their breakthrough.

It became 54-2 in three balls as number three batsman KL Rahul (4) played a loose shot and diverted a thick inside edge onto his stumps. It brought out Kohli who was booed on his walk to the crease.

Curran made it a quick triple blow as Dhawan was caught at second slip in the 16th over.

Things could have been worse as three balls later, Kohli (on 0*) edged Anderson to Jos Buttler at gully with the fielder failing to latch onto a tough chance despite putting in a fine dive.

Anderson improved his length and troubled Kohli for the next two overs, before Rashid brought things to a close in this session.

This was after India quickly wrapped up the English innings, who lost their last seven wickets for a mere 71 runs.
Ashwincricketengland vs india 2018India vs Englandindia vs england 2018india vs england liveindia vs england live scoreIndia vs England Live updatesJoe Rootlive cricketLive Cricket Scorelive scorevirat kohli

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...