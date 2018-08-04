Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs England, 1st Test Day 4 at Edgbaston Highlights - As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 4, 2018, 5:55 PM IST

1st Test, Edgbaston, Birmingham 01 - 05 August, 2018

Toss won by England (decided to bat)

England beat India by 31 runs

Man of the Match: Sam Curran

17:06(IST)
17:02(IST)

WICKET! It's all over here, Stokes gets the final wicket. Pandya edges one straight to Alastair Cook at first slip. Stokes is the hero for England here and Kohli stands dejected. India miss a big opportunity you feel here, England take 1-0 series lead here.

16:59(IST)

Again, Pandya takes a single on the fifth delivery and Umesh survives one ball. India pick up four runs from that over and they need 32 more runs to win here. Importantly though, Pandya will take strike now

16:55(IST)

This time Pandya gets a single off the fifth ball and Yadav survives the last ball. Pandya will be on strike, interesting to see if Root continues with Rashid here. 35 more runs required here and India are 159/9

16:51(IST)

Umesh Yadav plays out the over from Adil Rashid here, its a maiden but Pandya will have strike now. India need 36 more runs to win and they are 158/9 at the moment.

16:48(IST)

Four. Hardik Pandya gets a boundary on the last ball of the over, over Root at covers. He would have wanted a single though to retain strike. India are 158/6 and need 36 more runs to win here

16:42(IST)

WICKET! Rashid strikes, he dismissed Ishant lbw in the first over and there is a loud appeal yet again. Its the googly again which Ishant doesn't pick, but he gets a big stride forward this time. Umpire says not out but England go for a review. Replays show he is hit in line and the ball would have been hitting the stumps. Ishant departs for 11 and India are 154/9!

16:34(IST)

Ishant gets another boundary here and the target is down to 42 for India. Some words also being exchanged here between Ishant, Pandya and the England team. Its all getting a bit feisty out there! India are 152/8

16:31(IST)

Four. Ishant Sharma opens the face of the bat and the ball goes down to third man for a boundary. The required target comes below 50 for India, they are 147/8 and need 47 more to win

16:29(IST)

Ishant Sharma manages to play out five balls against Curran, just looks more solid than Shami. Pandya is the key for India here though. How does he approach this? Will he go for his shots or trust Ishant to hang around? India are 142/8 and need 52 more

16:22(IST)

WICKET! Stokes gets two in an over. Mohammad Shami walks back for a 0, extra bounce and Shami can't do much about it. Just gets an edge which goes through to Bairstow. It's all England at the moment,  India are 141/8 and need 53 more.

16:19(IST)

WICKET! Virat Kohli departs, that's the big wicket England wanted and they have got it. Stokes comes into the attack and strikes straight away. Kohli going across but the ball comes back in to wrap him on the pads. India review but its more out of hope than anything. Three reds and dejected Kohli walks back. He walks back for 51 and India are 141/7.

16:13(IST)

FOUR and FOUR! Pandya growing in confidence and that's yielding results for India, first a boundary down the ground and then clipped through leg-side towards the mid-wicket boundary. India are now 141/6 and need 53 runs to win.

16:10(IST)

50! Virat Kohli completes his half-century, Anderson slipping onto the pads and paying the price. Easy boundary for the Indian skipper. Just raises his bat as he knows that the job is still to be done. Good few balls for India these. India are 133/6 and need 61 more runs to win.

16:04(IST)

FOUR! First boundary of the day and its Pandya, stunning shot that, straight as an arrow and past the bowler for a boundary. Required runs fall below 70 now, India need 69 more with the score at 125/6

16:01(IST)

Again, just 1 run from the over. Pandya is playing and missing a few but he remains solid in defence. Kohli is solid as usual. India moving at snail's pace at the moment. They are 121/6 and need 73 more runs to win

15:56(IST)

Broad trying something different as he goes short to Kohli, the Indian skipper plays it well, taking one hand off the bat and defending solidly. Again just 1 run from the over and India are 120/6, they need 74 more runs to win

15:54(IST)
15:52(IST)

India dealing in singles at the moment, no sense of panic yet which is good but England would be the happier of two teams so far. Kohli is not getting much of the strike and there are no boundaries. India are 119/6, need 75 more

15:49(IST)

Maiden from Broad that, Pandya leaves well and defends confidently. India are 117/6 and still need 77 more to win here

15:46(IST)

Charles Reynolds from Edgbaston for Cricketnext: Terrific atmosphere here already at Edgbaston and the ground is still filling up. Seemed like a lot more Indian fans coming in today and what a thrilling end to the match we are set to have. While Kohli remains at the crease, India are surely slight favourites but it’s almost too close to call.

15:45(IST)

Anderson concedes 4 runs in the over, Pandya looking confident at the moment and rotating strike. Kohli also showing confidence in him, which he has to considering Pandya is playing as an all rounder. India are 117/6 and need 77 more to win.

15:40(IST)

Excellent over from Broad, he concedes just 1 run. Pandya gets in the solid defence to keep him at bay and Kohli appreciates from the other end. Still 80 runs needed here for India.

15:34(IST)

WICKET! Anderson strikes in the first over here, Karthik departs, he gets an outside edge and its taken in the second slip. The umpires are gonna check again just to confirm and it is gone. Safely into the hands of Malan. Karthik departs for 20 and India are 112/6

15:33(IST)

First runs of the day comes from Karthik's bat, past the slip cordon and it goes for a couple. Every run counts now!

15:29(IST)

The players are out with Virat Kohli shadow practicing, the intent is there in his eyes. James Anderson will start with the ball for England! We should be in for an intriguing session here! Karthik will take strike for India..

15:23(IST)

You have to say Virat Kohli will be the key wicket for England, if the hosts can get him early in the day then it will be all curtains for India. The first hour will be extremely crucial and will go a long way in deciding the fate of the game!

15:21(IST)

An Asian team has NEVER won a Test match at Edgbaston before. Can India become the first ones to do so?

15:18(IST)

Stuart Broad has been speaking before the start of day's play: "It's been a wonderful Test match for sure, quite nerve racking to play in.. Ever since Virat played that knock in the first innings the match has been in the balance.. Today is going to be open, I don't know what's going to happen.. We have to create pressure this morning."

15:09(IST)

With just about half an hour to go for the start of day's play, neither side will want to drop the ball on this Test match. James Anderson yesterday spoke about how England will have to go about doing their job of picking up wickets quickly, saying, "We need to get five wickets, simple as that, fairly quickly - otherwise, they'll get the runs. It's a really exciting place to be, because you know we could do something special tomorrow by winning this."

India vs England, 1st Test Day 4 at Edgbaston Highlights - As It Happened

Teammates congratulate England's Ben Stokes for the dismissal of India's Ajinkya Rahane during the second day of the first test cricket match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Latest update: It's all over here, Stokes gets the final wicket. Pandya edges one straight to Alastair Cook at first slip. Stokes is the hero for England here and Kohli stands dejected. India miss a big opportunity you feel here, England take 1-0 series lead here.

Catch all the action from Day 4 of the first Test between England and India from Edgbaston with our live blog.

Edgbaston: Chasing a coveted Test victory on English soil, a nervy India ended the action-packed third day of the first match at a precarious 110 for five, still 84 runs adrift from a tricky 194-run target.

India allowed England to put on board 180 runs, despite having them on mat at 87 for seven at one stage with Ishant Sharma (5/51) and R Ashwin (3/39) troubling the home batsmen in the first two sessions.

It was young all-rounder Sam Curran who bolstered the England second innings with a fighting 63-run knock, which came off just 65 balls with nine fours and two sixes.

England pace battery, led by Stuart Broad, gobbled up half the Indian batting line up under favourable overcast conditions as the visiting batsmen were either reckless with their shot selection or got too good deliveries to counter.

Kohli, who turned it around for India in the first innings with a combative 149, now stands between victory and defeat for the visitors.

The defiant Indian captain, who saw his batting colleagues perishing one after another, was batting on 43 and giving him company was a disciplined Dinesh Karthik (18) when the stumps were drawn for the day. They added 32 runs for the unbeaten sixth wicket, playing with maturity.

The Test still hangs in balance with the first session on Saturday holding key for both the sides.

England did not have to wait long for their first breakthroughs as Broad (2/29) trapped Vijay and had Shikhar Dhawan (13) caught behind.

KL Rahul (13) did not look too comfortable at the crease, and fell to Ben Stokes (1/25) just as his third-wicket partnership with Kohli was starting to take shape.

Kohli survived a hairy lbw shout against Sam Curran (1/17), but DRS showed the ball sailing over middle stump. But the left-arm young pacer was able to nab Ajinkya Rahane (2), caught behind s
shortly afterwards.

India tried a different approach to stop the downcurve, and R Ashwin (13) came out to bat at number five. He lasted less than four overs before Anderson came back to turn the game in England's favour once again.

Karthik and Kohli though dug in deep, especially the former, and made sure that the seesawing game went into the fourth day. Earlier, Ishant Sharma took his eighth five-wicket haul while R Ashwin (3-59) and Umesh Yadav (2-20) shared the other five wickets as the Sam Curran's valiant fight back went in vain.

Post lunch, Sharma didn't allow Jos Buttler (1) to get settled, nicking him off on the second ball after resumption of play.

20-year-old all-rounder Curran then took centre stage as he scored 63 runs off 65 balls, including nine fours and two sixes, and delayed India's victory march.

In doing so, he put on 48 runs with Adil Rashid (16) for the eighth wicket. It was the only passage of play on this third day wherein English batsmen looked comfortable at the crease as Indian bowlers searched desperately for a breakthrough.

Curran played with maturity that belied his young age. It didn't help that Dhawan dropped Rashid at slip off Yadav. Their partnership looked good for many more, but bad light due to heavy cloud stopped play for approximately 16 minutes.

Shortly on resumption, Yadav cleaned up Rashid's off-stump in the 45th over. Sensing closure of the innings, Curran attacked the bowling, hitting sixes off both Sharma and Ashwin, as he reached his maiden Test half-century at a run-a-ball gallop.

He shielded both senior partners Stuart Broad (11) and James Anderson (0*) ably, but Sharma eventually broke through as the English innings came to an end at the stroke of tea.

This was after Ashwin ran through the top order as India reduced England to 86 for six at lunch.

Starting from overnight 9 for 1, England did not get much respite as Ashwin bowled non-stop from one end after dismissing Alastair Cook (0) previously on Thursday evening.

The left-handed batsman in the English line-up looked easy fodder for him as the wicket started taking a lot more turn this morning. In the eighth over, Keaton Jennings (8) was the first to go with KL Rahul taking a sharp catch at leg slip.

Joe Root (14) held the key to England's second innings, and eventual course of the game, but Ashwin etched out the big wicket eight overs later. He broke the budding 21-run partnership between him and Dawid Malan (20) as Rahul held another excellent, low catch at leg slip.

It could have gotten worse, as Bairstow's (28) first shot also landed close to Rahul's hand. Three overs later, Malan (on 17) got a life when Shikhar Dhawan failed to latch on to a low catch at first slip off Sharma. But the left-hander never looked comfortable at the crease with Sharma constantly troubling him.

Malan and Root added 31 runs for the fourth wicket, and pushed England past 50 in the 17th over. The former looked to play more conservatively, while Bairstow opened up a bit to score at any opportunity he got.

Just when it looked that they were getting comfortable at the crease, Sharma struck a quick triple blow.

Rahane caught first Malan at fourth slip in the 27th over. Then in the last over before lunch, Sharma struck twice to dismiss Bairstow, caught at first slip, and Ben Stokes (6), caught at third slip, in the space of three balls.

England were completely rocked with only the tail left to play with Buttler, as they had no reply to Indian bowlers' intensity.
