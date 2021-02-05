- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
India vs England 1st Test: England Opt to Bat First, Still No Place for Kuldeep Yadav in India XI
India went with five bowlers, and there was still no place for Kuldeep Yadav. Washington Sundar, R Ashwin and Shahbaz Nadeem are India's spinners
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: February 5, 2021, 9:14 AM IST
England won the toss and opted to bat first in the first Test against England at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. Captain Joe Root received his 100th Test cap for England.
India went with five bowlers, and there was still no place for Kuldeep Yadav. Washington Sundar, R Ashwin and Shahbaz Nadeem are India's spinners along with the pace of Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma.
IND vs ENG 1st Test Live Blog | Live Score
All-rounder Axar Patel was ruled out of the first Test due to a knee injury. Nadeem and Rahul Chahar were drafted into the squad.
The playing XIs:
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Shahbaz Nadeem
England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, James Anderson
Rory Burns, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer returned to the England XI. There was no place for Stuart Broad.
Injured Axar Patel Out of First Test; Rahul Chahar and Shahbaz Nadeem Added to Squad
On the eve of the match, Kohli had confirmed that India will back Rishabh Pant as wicketkeeper.
"Yes, Rishabh will start. Rishabh will take the gloves. He has had impact performances in Australia recently. He is in a good space. And we want him to build on this. Along with him improving all aspects of his game. Which will happen with more game time, and the more confidence he gains playing the games," he said.
"That is how we look at Rishabh. He has come along very nicely after the IPL. He came to Australia, he wasn't a part of the white-ball formats. He kept working hard on his fitness, on his game, and he realised the importance of putting in that work and got the results eventually, which all of us were happy to see because he is someone whom we had backed quite a lot. For good reason. Because of what you saw in Australia. That brings in a lot of value to the team. He will continue to be backed. He is an impact player. Along with his hard work, he can definitely be a very very consistent matchwinner for India. Someone the opposition will definitely be wary of whenever they play India.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking