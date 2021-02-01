India vs England 2021: '2-1 to India'-Owais Shah Not That Optimistic About England's Chances

England will play five Test matches and that will be followed by as many T20 Internationals and three ODIs. First Test begins in Chennai on February 5.

Former England cricketer Owais Shah is not optimistic about England's chances despite the team blanking out Sri Lanka in the build-up to this series. England spinners Jack Leach and Dom Bess bowled brilliantly to help the Three Lions spin out the islanders, but Shah believes young Englishmen will be up against a stiff challenge in India unlike Sri Lanka.

"I don't think we have the bowlers to do the business in India, unfortunately, this time. I think it might be 2-1 to India," Shah told Sports Today.

India-England is No Ashes But Political History Makes for Fascinating Backdrop to Upcoming Series

"England will get a lot of confidence from what they did in Sri Lanka. 2-0 is a really good achievement. Also the conditions they were given, the ball was turning from Day 1 of the first Test which is unlike a Test wicket. It was challenging conditions and the way England came out on top was pretty impressive."

"I don't think the bowlers, the two spinners Dom Bess and Jack Leach, probably didn't bowl their best but they still managed to win the Tests. They did really well on tracks that were turning, how the batsmen played on it and applied themselves. But I think the spin bowling department will really be tested against the strong batting lineup of India," Shah added.

India vs England - From India's Maiden Win in 1961 to England's Stunning Victory in 2012: A Historical Perspective

England will play five Test matches and that will be followed by as many T20 Internationals and three ODIs. First Test begins in Chennai on February 5.