India vs England 2021, 3rd Test: Weather Forecast And Pitch Report

Headingley Cricket Ground, in Leeds will welcome England and India for their third Test of the ongoing five-match series, which the Virat Kohli-led team lead 1-0. The visitors were on the verge in a comfortable position that could have potentially translated into a win at Trent Bridge as well but for the rain on day five.

However, India secured a terrific 151-run win at Lord’s, bowling out the hosts in just 52 overs on the penultimate day. They will be keen to extend to make it an unassailable 2-0 in the third Test.

The weather in England is always a talking point. The first Test between India and England ended in a draw as rain washed out the entire fifth day’s play. Before that, the final of the ICC World Test Championship was vastly affected by inclement weather.

IND vs ENG Leeds Weather Update

However, coming to the weather in Leeds, according to Accuweather.com, predicts Day 1 (Wednesday) will be mostly sunny with cloud cover early in the day. There’ also forecast of low temperatures ranging between 18 and 22 degrees Celsius across the duration of the contest. However, there is a minimal chance of rain on the final three days of the third Test.

IND vs ENG Headingley Pitch Report

The wicket at Headingley generally assists the seamers, while not too hostile for batting either. Which means the Indian seamers will be a happy bunch and Kohli might continue with four seamers and one spinner formula. Of the last eight matches played at the venue, seven have produced a result and the team batting first has won four times. It’s a pretty fair pitch, and fans can expect another equal contest between bat and ball.

