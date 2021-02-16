- 3rd T20I - 14 Feb, 2021Match Ended164/8(20.0) RR 8.2
India vs England 2021: Ahmedabad Pink Ball Test Completely Sold Out, Says BCCI President Sourav Ganguly
Dada also said one pink-ball Test per series is 'ideal' as day night Test is a huge hit among the youngsters and it could really help revive the traditional long-form game.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: February 16, 2021, 6:09 PM IST
Former India captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has always been a backer of Pink Ball Tests. That's why he led the charge when as President of BCCI he asked the CAB (Cricket Association of Bengal) to host the inaugural Pink-Ball Test match in November 2019. And now as Ahmedabad is set to host the second day-night Test in the country, Ganguly says the whole stadium is already sold out.
Virat Kohli Lauds 'Superb Character and Fighting Spirit on Display' After Second Test
"Ahmedabad is completely sold out. I speak to Jay Shah and he's very keen on these Test matches. Just for him also cricket is coming back to Ahmedabad after six-seven years because they built the new stadium, and I have told him we have set an example with pink-ball Test last year in Kolkata, so it cannot go beyond that and we want to see every seat and stand full. And that's what it is, the tickets have gone, as well as for the T20s which will follow the Tests," Ganguly told Star Sports.
"We wanted the fans back. We could have had them in the first Test in Chennai but we decided to go with the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, who said let's see how it goes for the first one because it's our first game after a long time and we'll open it up for the second Test. I know the Gujarat Cricket Association will add a bit more to the cricket, not just with the game but a lot of other things around the game. It's going to be a great Test match for everyone."
Captain Virat Kohli Matches MS Dhoni's Impeccable Home Record With Chepauk Win
Dada also said one pink-ball Test per series is 'ideal' as day night Test is a huge hit among the youngsters and it could really help revive the traditional long-form game.
"Absolutely. One pink-ball Test in a series is ideal. Every generation goes through changes, pink ball is one of the main changes for Test match cricket, and to keep Test match cricket alive. I think with Ahmedabad packed stadium in the next week will be another great sight for everyone."
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking