India vs England 2021: Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel Help India Square Series At Chepauk

The writing was on the wall after England's hopeless performance with the bat in the first innings. They did not fare much better in the second innings either getting bowled for a paltry 164 handing India a massive 317-run series-levelling victory. Axar Patel and R Ashwin were the pick of the Indian bowlers and returned with five and three wickets each to rout the visitors in just under 55 overs shortly after Lunch on Day 4. England registered two of their seven lowest team totals in India in this match - 134 and 164 - an indicator of their poor batting display as much as the excellent bowling by the Indian spinners on a helpful Chepauk wicket.

The day started with England two batsmen and a nightwatchman down. Dan Lawrence became the first victim of Day 4 perishing in an attempt to be positive against Ashwin. He stepped out only for the ball to go in between his legs for Rishabh Pant to complete an excellent stumping. Ben Stokes and Joe Root negotiated the Indian spinners for close to 13 overs but it was only a matter of time on a difficult wicket offering sharp turn and bounce to three high quality spinners. Stokes' 51-ball vigil came to an end when Ashwin got him to inside-edge one to Kohli. The off spinner had once again dismissed the left-hander.

Ollie Pope fell to Axar Patel trying to attempt a slog sweep while Ben Foakes was sent packing by Kuldeep Yadav. The England captain, Joe Root, by far the best batsman of the visiting side in the innings decided to play a few shots with the ship sinking. He got an unplayable delivery from Patel in the very next over- the ball bouncing and turning sharply to take the edge for an easy catch to Rahane at slip. Root exited for 33 after playing out 92 deliveries.

Patel picked up a fifer on Test debut as he got rid of Olly Stone to reduce England to 126 for 9. Moeen Ali hit a few sixes towards the end before becoming Kuldeep Yadav's second victim. England were cleaned up for 164 handing India a massive 317-run victory.

There were four big performances for India in the match. Rohit Sharma's magnificent hundred in the first innings was the difference between the two sides. On a tricky wicket, he stood out for his shot-making and decisive and authoritative play with one of the best hundreds at home by an Indian batsman. Ashwin produced one of the finest performances by an Indian player at home scoring a hundred and picking 8 wickets in the match.

Virat Kohli scored a masterclass 62 in the second innings at a critical juncture in the match. His partnership with Ashwin ensured that England were batted out of the contest. It was a ruthless display of intent from the captain who wanted to make a statement. He applied himself brilliantly giving a lesson or two on how to bat on the spinning wicket. The other great performance came from debutant Axar Patel who returned with seven wickets in the match including a fifer in the second.

The Indian spinners combined to take 17 of the 20 England wickets to fall in the match. It was a clinical high quality display by the trio.

India's victory margin of 317 runs was their highest at home against England in Test cricket (in terms of runs, not counting innings' victories). The home team had made a big statement. They had thrashed England after the disappointment of the first Test and levelled the four-match series at 1-1. The dominating performance will also make sure they carry momentum into the crucial Day and Night third Test in Ahmedabad.

But for now, the fortress is safe and India gave another glimpse of why they are one of the most dominating teams at home in Test cricket history.