India vs England 2021: BCCI All set to Fly in Replacements After Third Cricketer Ruled Out of Series

The BCCI will fly in replacements to England after three cricketers were ruled out from the entire tournament. Avesh Khan and Washington Sundar were the two cricketers who were ruled out recently as they injured themselves in the practice match against County XI. They added to the list which also has young opener Shubman Gill; he too had to fly back home. The BCCI are now looking to fly in replacements with an all-rounder and back-up seamer both unavailable for the entire series.

“It is a conscious decision on part of BCCI. Earlier when it was just one opener (Gill), the Board decided there were two options available in KL Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran, but now a good all-rounder and an upcoming pacer both have been ruled out. Given the length of the tournament, BCCI have now decided to send in replacements," a BCCI official has been quoted as saying by the Times of India.

The newspaper further reported that the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Devdutt Padikkal might also get a chance.

“Probably why Rahul Dravid decided not to play Devdutt Padikkal despite considering five replacements for Friday’s game. Bhuvneshwar Kumar could be in the mix too, considering he can bat and can be effective in English conditions."

It has been reported that at least three replacements will be flying out as not only injury concerns but the ever-changing Covid restrictions might hinder BCCI’s plans.

India vs England County Select XI: Jadeja Hits Fifty, Agarwal And Vihari Among The Runs

Mayank Agarwal and Hanuma Vihari spent some valuable time in the middle while Ravindra Jadeja scored his second fifty of the game on the final day of India’s warm-up match against County Select XI at the Riverside Ground on Thursday that ended in a draw.

After bowling out County Select XI for 220 on day two, Agarwal (47 off 81) and Cheteshwar Pujara (38 off 58), opened India’s second innings on day three.

The duo shared an 87-run stand which ended when Agarwal charged down the wicket to off-spinner Jack Carson only to be caught at mid-on by fellow India teammate Washington Sundar.

Washington and pacer Avesh Khan, who are both set to fly back home due to injury, played for the County XI in India’s only warm up game ahead of the first Test beginning August 4.

