- 3rd T20I - 14 Feb, 2021Match Ended164/8(20.0) RR 8.2
SA
PAK169/6(18.4) RR 9.05
Pakistan beat South Africa by 4 wickets
- 2nd T20I - 13 Feb, 2021Match Ended144/7(20.0) RR 7.2
PAK
SA145/4(16.2) RR 8.88
South Africa beat Pakistan by 6 wickets
India vs England 2021: BCCI Asks White Ball Specialists to Report in Ahmedabad on Mar 1
India's white ball specialists such as opener Shikhar Dhawan, who are competing in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, have been asked to report in Ahmedabad on March 1 ahead of the fivematch T20 series against England. Apart from Dhawan, young Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul Tewatia are also competing in domestic 50over tournament and are in their respective bio bubbles in five cities.

- PTI

- Updated: February 21, 2021, 10:02 PM IST
- PTI
- Updated: February 21, 2021, 10:02 PM IST
India's white ball specialists such as opener Shikhar Dhawan, who are competing in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, have been asked to report in Ahmedabad on March 1 ahead of the five-match T20 series against England. Apart from Dhawan, young Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul Tewatia are also competing in domestic 50-over tournament and are in their respective bio bubbles in five cities.
India vs England: Twitter Full of Joy as Suryakumar Yadav Gets India Call-up At Last
BCCI had named a 19-man squad for the T20 series, beginning in Ahmedabad from March 12. "Shikhar is supposed to report in Ahmedabad along with others on March 1. As far as we know, all the white ball specialists have been asked to play 2 to 3 games to be in touch as they will again enter a new bubble with all the COVID-19 protocols in place," a senior DDCA official told.
India vs England: Looking Forward to Sharing a Dressing Room with Virat Kohli - Rahul Tewatia
The T20 series will be played in Ahmedabad between March 12 and 20 and will be followed by a three-match ODI series that will be played in Pune between March 23 and 28.The Test series is locked at 1-1 with the third Test beginning on Wednesday at the newly-built Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera.
Team Rankings
|FULL Ranking
|FULL Ranking
|FULL Ranking