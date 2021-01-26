India vs England 2021: BCCI May Allow Fans Inside Stadium for T20I Series

England will play a five match Test series starting February 5. This will be followed by a five match T20 Series and a three-match ODI series. The first Test begins in Chennai.

Indian cricket fans who are itching to catch some live action might finally be able to fulfill their wishes. According to a report in news agency ANI, the Indian cricket body BCCI might throw Ahmedabad's brand new Motera stadium open for fans when India take on England in five match T20 Series from March 12 onwards.

Speaking to ANI, the BCCI official clarified that the final authority may however lie with the Government. "We are trying to open the stadium for fans to witness what awaits to be a thrilling T20I series between India and England. While we are yet to decide on the numbers, the idea is to get close to 50 per cent of the seats filled. But the final decision lies with the government. Safety is a priority even as we adapt to the new normal," the official said.

Meanwhile Tamil Nadu Cricket Association has made it clear that they are in no mood for any complacency. Chennai will host the series opener amidst an empty stadium. With Covid-19 situation still volatile, any lapse on cricket body's behalf can turn fatal.

"In view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, the BCCI has decided not to take any kind of risk with the safety of the players during the forthcoming India-England Test series. The players, officials will be undergoing strict quarantine and several rounds of COVID-19 tests before entering the bio-bubble," TNCA Secy RS Ramasaamy wrote in the circular.

"As per BCCI directive, the first two Tests between February 5-17 being held at MA Chidambaram Stadium will take place behind closed doors. TNCA will not be issuing tickets or sub-committee badges."

England will play a five match Test series starting February 5. This will be followed by a five match T20 Series and a three-match ODI series. The first Test begins in Chennai.