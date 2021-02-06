India vs England 2021: Ben Stokes Lives Up To His Reputation of Big Six Hitter England dominated India in the morning session on Day 2 of the first Test in Chennai scoring 92 runs without losing a wicket. While Joe Root raised another 150-plus Test score, the morning was dominated by Ben Stokes who scored 63 runs in just 98 deliveries and took the attack to the Indian bowlers.

England dominated India in the morning session on Day 2 of the first Test in Chennai scoring 92 runs without losing a wicket. While Joe Root raised another 150-plus Test score, the morning was dominated by Ben Stokes who scored 63 runs in just 98 deliveries and took the attack to the Indian bowlers. England moved to 355 for 3 at Lunch on Day 2 consolidating their stranglehold over the match.

IND vs ENG 1st Test Live Blog | Live Score

Stokes, regarded as one of the finest all-rounders in international cricket, hammered 9 fours and 2 sixes during his knock of 63. He has smashed 76 sixes in just 68 matches (123 innings) so far in his Test career and is at number 3 on the all-time list of England. Kevin Pietersen with 81 sixes from 104 Tests and Andrew Flintoff with 78 sixes from as many matches occupy the top two positions. Stokes has a higher frequency of hitting sixes than the two great names above him on overall count. Ian Botham (67 sixes in 102 matches) and Stuart Broad (48 sixes in 144 matches) follow.

No batsman has hit more maximums than Stokes since his debut against Australia in the Ashes Test in Adelaide on the 5th of December, 2013. He is followed by a surprise name at number two - Misbah-ul-Haq (51 sixes in 32 matches). Rohit Sharma (50 sixes in 33 Tests), Ravindra Jadeja (49 sixes in 46 matches) and Brendon McCullum (48 sixes in 21 matches) make the top 5 in this period.

India vs England: WATCH - Jasprit Bumrah's Perfect Yorker Nearly Catches Out Ben Stokes

Stokes is considered to be the greatest all-rounder in the game across formats in contemporary cricket. He has an aggregate of 4491 runs in 68 Tests at an average of 38.38 including 10 hundreds and 23 fifties. He has also picked 158 wickets at an average of 31.4 and strike rate of 57.