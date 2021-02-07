India vs England 2021: Bess, O'Keefe, Panesar, Krejza - Overseas Spinners Who Have Troubled India in Their Last 30 Years of Home Domination

- 1st Test - 03 - 07 Feb, 2021Match Ended430/10(150.2) RR 2.86223/8(67.5) RR 3.29
BAN
WI259/10(96.1) RR 2.69395/7(127.3) RR 3.1
West Indies beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
08:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd T20I - 30 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd T20I - 1 Apr, ThuUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
India vs England 2021: Bess, O'Keefe, Panesar, Krejza - Overseas Spinners Who Have Troubled India in Their Last 30 Years of Home Domination
Relatively unknown and inexperienced spinner, Dom Bess returned with 4 wickets and was the pick of the England bowlers as they reduced India to 257 for 6 in the first innings consolidating their stranglehold on the home team at close of play on Day 3 in the series opener in Chennai today. Bess got the prized wicket of the Indian captain, Virat Kohli while also removing Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant and was the Destroyer-in-Chief of the famed Indian top-middle order in their own backyard.
- Nikhil Narain
- Updated: February 7, 2021, 7:02 PM IST
India vs England 2021: With No International Hundred For 31 Innings, Kohli's Form A Worry For India
Over the last 30 years, since India ruthlessly started dominating Test cricket at home, there have been a few instances of overseas spinners causing some trouble and surprising the hosts with their performances. They have got the better of the accomplished Indian batting line-up historically known to be fine players of spin bowling. We recall some of these performances.
DOM BESS (4-55 in 23 overs) in Chennai, 2021
The off-spinner from England had played 12 Tests prior to the series opener in Chennai bagging 31 wickets at an average of 33.09 and strike rate of 70.8 with two fifers in his short career - decent figures but nothing outstanding. Bess stunned India, outbowled his great counterpart R Ashwin, foxed and bamboozled the great Indian batting line-up with his guile, dip and turn and returned with 4 massive wickets in tough hot and humid conditions in Chennai. The highlight for the off-spinner was the wicket of the Indian captain as he flighted one outside off and got it to turn to take the inside edge of Kohli's bat for a simple catch to short leg. He also got the wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant and Ajinkya Rahane putting England in a commanding position to dictate terms to India.
NATHAN LYON (8-50 in 22.2 overs) in Bengaluru, 2017
Australia were 1-0 up in the series. India, electing to bat first in the second Test in Bengaluru were left stunned with Nathan Lyon - the Australian off-spinner running through the batting line-up of the home team and returning with 8-50 in just under 23 overs. Lyon saw the back of Pujara, Kohli, Rahane amongst others to bowl out India for 189. However, the hosts fought back in the second innings and eventually won the Test by 75 runs to draw level the four-match series.
IND vs ENG 1st Test Live Blog | Live Score
JASON KREJZA (8-215 in 43.5 overs) in Nagpur, 2008
Another right-arm off spinner who tasted success in India was the Australian, Jason Krejza. He picked 8 Indian wickets in the first innings and 4 in the second to return with 12 on what was his Test debut in Nagpur in 2008. However, India registered a massive win.
MICHAEL CLARKE (6-9 in 6.2 overs) in Mumbai, 2004
One of the best spells by an overseas spinner in India came from an unlikely candidate at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in 2004. In a low scoring thriller, Michael Clarke, the great Australian batsman and captain, bowled out India for 205 in the second innings returning with magical figures of 6-9 in 6.2 overs. India collapsed from 153 for 3 losing 7 wickets for just 52 runs. However, Australia chasing 107, were routed for 93 with no answers to the spin of Harbhajan Singh and Murali Kartik.
STEVE O'KEEFE (6-35 & 6-35) in Pune, 2017
Another slow left-arm orthodox bowler created history in India returning with 12-70 in just his fifth Test for his country - the best bowling figures (in a match) for an overseas spinner in India since 1990. Steve O'Keefe picked 6-35 in each innings of the series opener in Pune in 2017 to hand Australia a famous and rare win in India by 333 runs. India were bundled for 105 and 107 in the two innings - one of their worst performances in a match context at home. It was India's only defeat in a Test match at home in the period running from February, 2013 till the start of the ongoing series against England in Chennai in 2021. O'Keefe played just 4 more Tests for Australia.
MONTY PANESAR (5-129 & 6-81) in Mumbai, 2012
While this great series-levelling victory by England is remembered for Kevin Pietersen's magnificent 186 in the first innings, it was Monty Panesar who bagged 11 of the 20 Indian wickets to fall playing the leading role with the ball in his country's famous win. Panesar's victims in the first innings included the big guns - Sehwag, Tendulkar, Kohli and Dhoni. Sehwag, Tendulkar and Dhoni fell to the slow left arm orthodox bowler twice in the match while Yuvraj Singh was also dismissed by Panesar in the second innings as India folded for 142.
NICKY BOJE (2-10 in 15 overs & 5-83 in 38 overs)
Nicky Boje, who made his debut in the series opener against India in Mumbai in 2000, returned with 7-93 in a Player of the Match Performance in the second and final Test in Bengaluru to seal the series 2-0 for South Africa. It was a rare series win for an overseas team in India - one of only three since 1990! Boje got two wickets in the first innings and was very restrictive conceding just 10 runs in his 15 overs but it was in the second innings that he really troubled India. He started the downfall for the home team when he broke the 47-run opening wicket stand between Rahul Dravid and Wasim Jaffer dismissing The Wall for 18. He then sent packing Jaffer and Sourav Ganguly to leave the home team reeling at 71 for 3. He came back to pick two more wickets and finished with a fifer in the innings. South Africa won by an innings.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking