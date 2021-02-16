India vs England 2021- Boost for Team India as Mohammad Shami, Navdeep Saini Set to Return Team India will be bolstered by the return of Mohammed Shami and Navdeep Saini as the duo has said to be recovered from their injuries and have been asked by the team management to not play the Vijay Hazare Trophy which is scheduled to begin from February 20.

Both the pacers are set to be included in the team for the last two Test matches when selectors announce the team which also see the announcement of the T20 team for the Five match series against England. The duo had picked up injuries Down Under and with their return, India's bowling unit is set to look better than ever.

“Saini is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. He has bowling at full tilt. The Delhi selectors wanted to have his services for the Vijay Hazare Trophy but Saini was asked to stay back at NCA as he is likely to join the team in Ahmedabad,” a BCCI source told Times of India.

Shami has resumed bowling 10 days ago and is close to attaining match fitness. It was also reported by the daily that BCCI will be forming a bank of T20 and Test players in absence of 'A' Tours. These players will stand ready to fill in the gaps if someone from the national team gets injured.

“One must realise there has been no India ‘A’ tours in the last year and it is difficult to hold one in the near future. This is essentially the ‘A’ team,” the source said. Players like Ishan Kishan, Nitish Rana and Sidharth Kaul will be part of the pool.

“This is the reason they were asked to report to NCA for fitness tests. These players have been informed that they will be in standbys for the India T20I team. This is the reason why Rana wasn’t made the captain of the Delhi team for the Vijay Hazare tournament. These players could be called into Indian team anytime. They will be essentially appearing for trials,” the source added.