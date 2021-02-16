India vs England 2021- Captain Virat Kohli Matches MS Dhoni's Impeccable Home Record With Chepauk Win With this win over England at Chepauk, Virat Kohli has now led India to 21 Test wins and matched India's record under Dhoni at home.

Skipper Virat Kohli is the most successful Test captain for India. He has won India 33 Test matches in 56 games he led. But when it comes to India's record at home under MS Dhoni, he was still a bit behind the man with the Midas touch. Well, no longer!

2nd Test LIVE SCORE | 2nd Test LIVE BLOG

With this win over England at Chepauk, Virat Kohli has now led India to 21 Test wins and matched India's record under Dhoni at home. India beat England by 317 runs.

Earlier on day 3:

If Day 2 belonged to Ashwin - the bowler, Day 3 was dominated by Ashwn - the batsman. England saw their luck change dramatically post the first hour of play with the Indian skipper and his champion off spinner batting the visitors out of the match with a magnificent 96-run partnership for the seventh wicket. India went on to bat for a little over 85 overs on a difficult wicket putting 286 on the board setting England a mammoth 482 for victory. The visitors were struggling at 53 for 3 after 19 overs at stumps with two days to go in the match.

R Ashwin Ticks Chepauk Childhood Dream in Potential Last 'Home' Match

The day started with the bizarre run-out of Cheteshwar Pujara who stepped out his crease to play a flick only to find himself dismissed in the most unusual manner with all attempts with the bat and foot to get back to no avail as short-leg Ollie Pope flicked the ball back to the keeper Ben Foakes to complete the formalities. India lost their second wicket of the morning with the score still on 55 when Rohit Sharma was stumped by Foakes - an excellent bit of work behind the wickets to a ripper of a delivery from Jack Leach - the ball dipping and turning and bouncing and bamboozling the Indian opener.