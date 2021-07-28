India vs England 2021: Check Out Athiya Shetty's Reaction to KL Rahul's Latest Insta Post

India batsman KL Rahul is gearing up hard for the series opener against England which is set to begin on August 4. Team India will play five Test match series and the clash will be very important for someone like KL who is struggling to cement his spot in the playing eleven. The cricketer is keeping his fans abreast of the latest developments from the British isles, and continuing that trend, he again posted a bunch of pictures from the net session. However, instead of putting an elaborate caption he chose to post them with a bat and ball emoji. His rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty responded to them with a heart emoji which quickly gained a lot of traction.

Even as of writing this report, the Bollywood actress has a likes of more than 7,000 and had more than 200 reactions to it.

India vs England: ‘Time Off From Test Cricket Has Helped, Failure Makes You Strong’ - KL Rahul

KL Rahul is high on confidence after scoring a century in the first-class warm-up game against County Select XI in Durham ahead of the first Test against England. Rahul, who last played a Test in West Indies in 2019, put himself back in contention scoring 101 batting in the middle order.

“It’s always good to get runs in the white kit. It’s been a while since I’d played a red-ball game, so it was very nice to be out there, and score runs. It’s important to stay patient and wait for my turn. I’ve been working on my game. It’s good to get some time in the middle and score some runs," Rahul told bcci.tv.

