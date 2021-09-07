London View: Some English Clouds Above The Big Win

LONDON: It would seem perversely sour to search our reasons for a less than fulsome celebration of India’s spectacular win in the fourth Test at the Oval on Monday. The victory brought excitement few Indian fans had dreamed of when the match got going. Who then would wish to complain about continuing fault-lines within the Indian team, and more, within management of the team and this tour itself.

Winning is heady, and so it should be. As evident from the quickest of glances at those tens of thousands of Indian fans packing the Oval, egged on actively by the Indian captain to go on cheering the Indian team. The tactic may well have worked; the Indian din drowned out some polite applause by the England fans when they found reason for any. The Indian mood overwhelmed the stadium, and it may have done more than a bit to overwhelm the England players in an unquantifiable way.

The Oval cheer drowned out the Indian cheer at the first Test at Lord’s, that Indian also won in spectacular fashion that saw England wickets fall one after another on the final afternoon until there were very quickly no more left to fall. Underlining the Oval win is the certainty that Indian cannot lose the series, having gone 2-1 up.

And yet, four Tests on, and two wins later, much of the Indian team batting still looks unconvincing. India overhauled the 99-run deficit over the first evenings to pile up an impress 466 only after some firm wagging by the tail. That was led no doubt by a strong opening foundation that India has fair reason to be happy with all through. But between the head and the tail, the batting body continues to appear weak.

India won the Lord’s Test on the back of tail-end cameos with the bat, and so with the Oval Test. The tails took over on both occasions after those whose task it is to have cored largely failed to score enough to put India in a winning position. India won despite the failure of much of its batting.

Management

The Oval win now appears as a smokescreen over a management flaw that continues to hang over this series. The Indian team came to play the season with no match in their first two weeks, and none arranged for all of 41 days between the one-off game that India lost against New Zealand and the first Test against England. A three-day game was later sandwiched in.

A busy season would have exposed in time that some players are just not delivering. Ajinkya Rahane most prominently. Ravi Jadeja has been unimpressive, Ravichandra Ashwin has remained untested, Rishabh Pant only now managed a 50 at the end of the fourth Test. Pujara has prodded helpfully twice in eight innings, and surely India has specialist batsment who can do better. The captain has no doubt chipped in with his bit, but only just about.

A Rahul century in the only practice match earned him a place in the team, thankfully. Others were not tested at all. It has taken most of the series to discover failures that could have surfaced in warm-up games before the Test series began. When the team should have been playing, they were holidaying. India have been remarkably lucky to have had penetrating seam bowlers, who then had to deliver successfully as batsmen.

The BCCI that planned a tour with an unprecedented 52 days of rest before and after the one-off Test with New Zealand has been let off the hook it should have been on by India’s bowlers turned batsmen. And in the fourth Test, by six catches that England dropped. Thankfully of course. Fans dread to think what would have had to happen to direct criticism against the BCCI that it so emphatically deserves.

The stock wisdom is to go with the winning team after a win. To do that in the fifth Test would be to play dice with luck. India’s batting needs a change –two or three changes in fact. That much would mean a new look team but India seems to need that. In the meantime we’re all lucky that India’s head and tail made sure that the BCCI has got away with its blunders.

