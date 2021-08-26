India vs England 2021: Dinesh Karthik Will Leave Commentary Panel to Link up With KKR Squad

India and Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik will leave the commentary panel of the India vs England Test series in England after the ongoing third match in Leeds. Karthik will join his IPL franchise ahead of the season that resumes on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates.

“The IPL starts in two weeks’ time. I may prepare and do as well as I can," said Karthik while confirming that he will leave the commentary panel after the third Test.

“I won’t be here for the remaining two Tests. You guys have been good to me," he added further.

The 36-year-old Karthik has aggregated 123 runs in seven matches in the first leg of the tournament. His franchise KKR have also brought in New Zealand pace bowler Tim Southee to replace Australian pace bowler Pat Cummins, who will not be taking part in the second leg.

KKR, a two-time IPL winners, were struggling before the season was suspended in the first week of May. With two wins from seven matches, they were at the seventh spot in the eight-team event and will hope for a turnaround in UAE.

They will be resuming their campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on September 20 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

With IANS Inputs

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here