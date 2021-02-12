CRICKETNEXT

India vs England 2021: Dom Bess, James Anderson Rested; Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali in England's 12 for 2nd Test

England skipper Joe Root confirmed that the visitors will be resting James Anderson as part of the rotation policy for the 2nd Test at Chennai starting Saturday, and also revealed that spinner Dom Bess will make way for most likely Moeen Ali.

With Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler unavailable, Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad will fight for Archer's spot with Ben Foakes coming in as wicketkeeper in place of Buttler.

Talking to the press ahead of the 2nd Test, Root said it was a difficult decision to leave out Bess. "He has taken that on board and I am sure he will be disappointed, but that is what you expect from players who really care," said Root.

England Squad for 2nd Test: Joe Root, Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Moeen Ali, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Ben Foakes and Olly Stone.

