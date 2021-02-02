- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
India vs England 2021: Dominic Cork Backs 'Too Strong' India to Win Test Series
Former England pacer Dominic Cork has said that England might have the likes of Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer in their ranks, but this Indian side is 'too strong' to be defeated. He just like any other expert has picked the hosts as the favorites to lift the series.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: February 2, 2021, 3:42 PM IST
Former England pacer Dominic Cork has said that England might have the likes of Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer in their ranks, but this Indian side is 'too strong' to be defeated. He just like any other expert has picked the hosts as the favorites to lift the series.
ALSO READ - India vs England 2021: Virat Kohli's Astronomical Numbers At Home Coincide With India's Domination
Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show CRICKET CONNECTED, former English cricketer Dominic Cork said: “I think India will win the series. I think England are in a better place now. England just beating Sri Lanka will help and having the likes of Stokes, Archer and Burns back in the squad will help but I still think that India are too strong and will win the series.”
On being asked about the two young stars who could be the highlights of the upcoming series, he picked Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant. Both the youngsters had terrific performances in Australia as India retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy.
ALSO READ - Anil Kumble's Gameplan from 2017 That Helped Cheteshwar Pujara Tackle Nathan Lyon
“We need to put two younger players into the Indian side. Shubman Gill, who Scott Styris has been banging the drum about Shubman Gill, but what a performance against Australia. He’s obviously a talented cricketer, so I am going to pick him. Even though Rishabh Pant, I think he’s got a major force to play in this series, especially with that superb innings in the last Test match to win the series against Australia, but for me, I am just gonna go the way Scott Styris wants everybody to go, is Shubman Gill, because he is such a superb young player and England will find it tough to get him out.”
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking