India vs England 2021: 'England Doesn't Have Their Best Team; India Favourites by a Long Shot'-Kevin Pietersen

The 40-year-old also said that the series will be played on slow tracks but will not be short on entertainment as both the side posses some great players in their arsenals.

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen is clearly unimpressed with England's squad selection for the first two Test matches and he has made it very clear that India will beat this side in home conditions. “India’s got experience at home, they definitely do. They’ve got Kohli coming back….England has not taken their best team for the first two Test matches. I think Johnny Bairstow has to be there and I don’t think he’s going to be there. India are definitely favourites. 100% they’re the favourites, because England haven’t taken their best team or they’re certainly not starting with their best team,” KP said on Star Sports' 'Cricket Connected.'

“Kohli, Anderson, Ajinkya Rahane, how’s he going to go, being captain in Australia and then coming back and Kohli, how’s that dynamic going to work? It’s going to be a very interesting dynamic. I think that might be, something that is talked about a lot during this series. Then you have got Jofra Archer, can he knock over Pujara? Bumrah’s back… there are so many different permutations that could happen in this Test series, but I think there’s going to be a very interesting story that’s going to run through this series – Kohli comes back as captain after Ajinkya Rahane was so good in Australia. I know Joe Root has been outstanding in Sri Lanka, so he’s clearly somebody who’s going to come in with a lot of form," he said.

"England’s opening batsmen – have they got enough time to turn their techniques around? Sibley did well in the last Test match. Has Crawley got enough time to turn his technique around? Is Burns going to come back in? Ben Stokes is there, and he’s an absolute super star. Is Anderson going to be able to do the business? Then, you have got Ashwin, Bumrah, Kohli, Rahane, Pujara…there are too many super stars for me to sit here and pick one player in particular. I just think that it’s going to be a fantastic series – slow wickets, but two great teams!”