India vs England 2021: England in India, 1993 - A Rare Series Sweep & The Beginning of Home Domination For India

India thrashed England 3-0 at home in 1993 in what was their first sweep in a three-plus match Test series against any opposition anywhere in the world.

England were touring India in 1993. It was an important tour for both the countries. India were thrashed 4-0 in Australia and had also gone down to South Africa in their last Test series. The captain, Mohammed Azharuddin was under pressure to deliver. The visitors had their own set of problems after being beaten by Pakistan in a home series in the summer of 1992. There was controversy over the non-selection of veteran England batsman - one of their all-time greats, David Gower especially after his stellar performance in the last series.

First Test, Kolkata - A Great Hundred by Azharuddin & the Arrival of the Spin Trio

India elected to bat first at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. After a solid 49-run opening-wicket stand between Manoj Prabhakar and Navjot Sidhu, the home team lost wickets in quick succession and were in a spot of bother at 93 for 3 when skipper Mohammad Azharuddin joined Sachin Tendulkar at the crease. The pair put together a century stand which changed the course of the match.

Azharuddin continued to plunder post Tendulkar's exit for 50. He was at his elegant and wristy best playing some delightful stokes during his marathon stay at the crease. While the other Indian batsmen struggled to score runs the captain was in a different zone. Not only was he piling on the runs but also doing so at a fair clip. He registered his hundred in 114 deliveries and went on to score a magnificent 182 off just 197 balls - his knock included 12 fours and a six which implied that he had got a majority of his runs placing the ball in the gaps running the ones and twos - which was a testimony to his fitness and temperament.

Azharuddin scored at a remarkable strike rate of 92.39 - it was the 8th fastest 150-plus score in Test cricket history then! He scored almost 50% of India's total of 371. The spin trio of Anil Kumble, Venkatapathy Raju and Rajesh Chauhan (on debut) combined to take three wickets each to rout England for 163. Following on, they fared better but were still dismissed for 286 setting the home team just 79 for a win. The spinners again took 8 wickets as a collective. It was a great effort by the young trio against a famed batting order comprising captain Graham Gooch, Mike Gatting, young sensation Graeme Hick, Neil Fairbrother and Robin Smith. India won by 8 wickets.

The stylish Azhar had silenced his critics for now with a classy hundred.

Second Test, Chennai - Tendulkar and Kumble Make First Big Statement At Home

Sachin Tendulkar had made his Test debut in 1989 but barely played a match in India. He had toured Pakistan, New Zealand, Australia, England, Zimbabwe and South Africa while just batting in one solitary innings at home against Sri Lanka in Chandigarh in 1990. Azharuddin again won a good toss in Chennai. Tendulkar, building on a fine start by Navjot Sidhu and Vinod Kambli, then produced his first hundred on Indian soil in just his fourth Test innings at home. He was involved in two hundred partnerships - one for the third wicket with Sidhu and then for the fifth wicket with Pravin Amre. India amassed 560 for the loss of 6 wickets before making a declaration.

Alec Stewart and Graeme Hick led England's charge and had taken the visitors to 157 for the loss of Smith's wicket before Chauhan trapped Hick leg before wicket. That opened the floodgates for England. Wickets started to tumble. There was barely any resistance except from Neil Fairbrother who scored a fighting 83. Raju returned with 4 wickets with Chauhan and Kumble bagging 3 and 2 respectively. England were bowled out for 286.

Following on, with the exception of Smith who scored 56 opening the innings, the England batting crumbled under the spin web of Kumble who came into the act after Kapil Dev gave India the initial breakthroughs. Chris Lewis, batting at number 7 counter-attacked with 117 off 140 deliveries but England could muster 252 and went down by an innings and 22 runs. Kumble picked 6 wickets. It was his second fifer in Test cricket and the first of many at home. This was the first step taken by the champion leg spinner towards greatness.

India had taken the series 2-0.

Third Test, Mumbai - Kambli Double Overshadows Hick

Graeme Hick's magnificent 178 off 319 balls (from 58 for 4) was the only highlight of an otherwise poor batting performance by England after electing to bat first in the last Test in Mumbai. India replied to the visitor's 347 by putting on the board a colossal 591 - Vinod Kambli's majestic double hundred (224) dominating the Indian innings. Hick and Kambli were competing with Tendulkar and Lara at the time and were regarded as amongst the best young batsmen in the world.

England were buried under the burden of India's massive score and were bowled out for 229 in the second innings. Kumble was again the best bowler for India and returned with 4 wickets. India, again won by an innings (and 15 runs).

India swept the three-match series 3-0. It was India's first series sweep in a three-plus Test series against any opposition anywhere in the world. The victory marked the beginning of India's domination at home. They remained unbeaten (in a bilateral home series) in the entire decade of the 1990s. Anil Kumble who picked 21 wickets was the Player of the Series. Venkatapathy Raju also returned with 16 wickets and played his part. Rajesh Chauhan picked 9 wickets and was phenomenally restrictive going at under two an over.

Kumble had taken the first step towards greatness. He was the architect of India's magnificent run at home hereafter and India's biggest match-winner in Test cricket with the ball for the next decade. The win over England ushered in a new era in Indian cricket. They went on to decimate opposition teams at home in the decade in what was one of the most ruthless dominating performances at home by a team in Test cricket history.

The foundation was laid in the 3-0 sweep.