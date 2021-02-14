CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » India vs England 2021: England Sets Unique Record By Conceding No Extras in India Innings

India vs England 2021: England Sets Unique Record By Conceding No Extras in India Innings

England did not concede even one extra in the entire innings in the 95.5 overs they bowled in a little over three sessions - this meant that India's total of 329 was the highest team score in Test cricket history without including a single run to 'Extras'.

India vs England 2021: England Sets Unique Record By Conceding No Extras in India Innings

England ran through the Indian lower order on the morning of Day 2 bowling the home team out for 329 in the first innings. India, who had resumed play at 300 for 6 lost four wickets in the first 45 minutes of play adding just 29 runs to their overnight score. While Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten on a fine 58 the lower order and tail crumbled against the England bowlers. The visitors also set a unique record which was an indicator of their discipline with the ball and in the field in tough hot and humid conditions in Chennai.

India vs England: Sublime Rohit Sharma Lights Up Chepauk and Silences Doubters - For Now

England did not concede even one extra in the entire innings in the 95.5 overs they bowled in a little over three sessions - this meant that India's total of 329 was the highest team score in Test cricket history without including a single run to 'Extras'. There were no wides, no no balls and quite remarkably no byes and leg byes too. The credit goes to the England bowlers who did not stray and overstep and were disciplined with the ball. Also, some praise for the wicket-keeper, Ben Foakes, who did not concede any bye or leg bye in difficult conditions with the ball turning and bouncing to the spin of Moeen Ali and Jack Leach.

India vs England: Don't Understand Why People Question Ajinkya Rahane's Spot in Team - Rohit Sharma

India were guilty of giving away 45 extras in the first innings of the opening Test in Chennai. Thus included 20 no balls which equalled the record at home. England were more disciplined and conceded a total of 20 extras in the match in both the innings combined.

Pakistan had scored 328 against India in Lahore in 1954-55 - the Indian bowlers had not given away any extra in the innings. That 66 year old record was broken today in Chennai. England did not concede any extra in South Africa's total of 252 in Durban in 1930-31. South Africa scored 247 against England in Nottingham in 1960 without any extra in the innings.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches