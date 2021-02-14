India vs England 2021: England Sets Unique Record By Conceding No Extras in India Innings England did not concede even one extra in the entire innings in the 95.5 overs they bowled in a little over three sessions - this meant that India's total of 329 was the highest team score in Test cricket history without including a single run to 'Extras'.

England ran through the Indian lower order on the morning of Day 2 bowling the home team out for 329 in the first innings. India, who had resumed play at 300 for 6 lost four wickets in the first 45 minutes of play adding just 29 runs to their overnight score. While Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten on a fine 58 the lower order and tail crumbled against the England bowlers. The visitors also set a unique record which was an indicator of their discipline with the ball and in the field in tough hot and humid conditions in Chennai.

England did not concede even one extra in the entire innings in the 95.5 overs they bowled in a little over three sessions - this meant that India's total of 329 was the highest team score in Test cricket history without including a single run to 'Extras'. There were no wides, no no balls and quite remarkably no byes and leg byes too. The credit goes to the England bowlers who did not stray and overstep and were disciplined with the ball. Also, some praise for the wicket-keeper, Ben Foakes, who did not concede any bye or leg bye in difficult conditions with the ball turning and bouncing to the spin of Moeen Ali and Jack Leach.

India were guilty of giving away 45 extras in the first innings of the opening Test in Chennai. Thus included 20 no balls which equalled the record at home. England were more disciplined and conceded a total of 20 extras in the match in both the innings combined.

Pakistan had scored 328 against India in Lahore in 1954-55 - the Indian bowlers had not given away any extra in the innings. That 66 year old record was broken today in Chennai. England did not concede any extra in South Africa's total of 252 in Durban in 1930-31. South Africa scored 247 against England in Nottingham in 1960 without any extra in the innings.

