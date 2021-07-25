India vs England 2021: Fit Rishabh Pant 'Making New Friends' in England

India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant recently joined the side after he was diagnosed with Coronavirus. Pant was also targeted for not wearing the mask even as he roamed in the entire Wembley stadium during Euro 2020. Recently upon his arrival, he was welcomed by coach Ravi Shastri. The 23-year-old even thanked him on Twitter. Now he has thanked his fans and assured them that he is all set for the big series against England which begins August 4. In his latest post, he was also seen ‘making new friends.’

Making new friends here in England ☺️Thank you everyone for your love and support, I’m back and can’t wait to return to the pitch #RP17 pic.twitter.com/UPgc2kYZeZ— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) July 25, 2021

Pant, who had tested positive for the virus on July 8 is available for selection in the first Test now. Before joining the team bubble in Durham, Pant has undergone a 10-day isolation period.

Meanwhile, the likes of Bharat Arun, Wriddhiman Saha and Abhimanyu Easwaran, along with Dayanand Garani are still in isolation, as the latter had also tested positive for the virus.

On the other hand, on day two of the warm-up clash Young opener Haseeb Hameed celebrated his Test recall with a gritty hundred even as Umesh Yadav bowled a few incisive spells and was largely responsible in India bowling Select County XI out for 220. Coming back into the England squad after nearly five years, right-handed opener Hameed lived up to his reputation of being called “Baby Boycs" for his dogged defensive game like former great Geoffrey Boycott with knock of 112 off 246 balls.

