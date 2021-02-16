India vs England 2021: From Ashwin's Hundred and Fifer To Axar's Seven on Debut - 10 Interesting Numbers From India's Massive Win In the Second Test India handed England a crushing 317-run defeat in the second Test in Chennai to level the four-match series at 1-1. It was a performance dominated by four players - Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, R Ashwin and Axar Patel. While Rohit scored a magnificent hundred in the first innings, Ashwin registered a hundred and returned with 8 wickets in the match.

We look at 10 interesting numbers from the Test.

3: R Ashwin achieved the unique double of scoring a hundred and returning with five wickets in an innings in the same Test for the third time in his career. The feat has been achieved only on two other instances by an Indian player - Vinoo Mankad against England at Lord's in 1952 and Polly Umrigar against the West Indies at Port of Spain at Trinidad in 1962. Ashwin recorded 103 and picked 5 wickets for 156 runs against West Indies in Mumbai in 2011 and scored 113 returning with 7-83 against the same opposition at North Sound in 2016.

Only one all-rounder, the great Ian Botham has achieved the feat more number of times than Ashwin. Botham produced the double 5 times in 102 Tests while Ashwin thrice in 76 Tests. Players like Garry Sobers and Jacques Kallis achieved this rare double only twice.

447: Number of Deliveries Faced by Ashwin in his Last Three Tests

Ashwin's batting has seen a resurgence from 2021. He battled pain and back spasms defying the great Australian attack in their own backyard for 128 deliveries and 190 minutes to remain unbeaten on 39 helping India save the SCG Test and ensure that the series was still alive for his country. Ashwin scored 31 off 91 deliveries and took India to a 300-plus total in the first innings in Chennai where he stitched together a splendid 80-run stand with Washington Sundar. He faced 148 deliveries for his fifth Test hundred in the second Test in Chennai.

Just for perspective it took him as many as 18 innings to play out more than 447 deliveries before this recent run of 6 innings!

3: Number of Test Hundreds for Ashwin Batting at Number 8

Ashwin has registered three Test hundreds from the number 8 batting position. He had scored 103 against the West Indies in Mumbai in 2011 and 124 also against the same opposition at The Eden Gardens in 2013. Only one batsman in Test cricket history, Daniel Vettori has more hundreds than Ashwin batting at positions 8 or lower.

10: Number of Times Ashwin has Dismissed Ben Stokes in Test Cricket

Ashwin saw the back of Ben Stokes in both the innings of the second Test in Chennai. He had also removed him in the second innings of the series opener. The off spinner has been Stokes' nemesis in Test cricket having dislodged him 10 times in as many matches. Ashwin has dismissed only one other batsman on as many occasions - David Warner - not surprisingly, again a left-hander! Alastair Cook follows having fallen to Ashwin on 9 occasions.

202: The Number of Left-Handed Batsmen Dismissed by Ashwin in his Test Career

Ashwin has a staggering record against left-handed batsmen in Test cricket. He is the only bowler in Test cricket history who has taken 200-plus wickets against left-handed batsmen. The off spinner has a stunning average of 22.34 against these type of batsmen. These include 48 leg before wicket wicket dismissals and 40 clean bowled ones.

7-100: Axar Patel's Figures on Test Debut Against England

Axar picked two big wickets in the first innings of the second Test including the massive one of Joe Root - his first Test victim. He returned with a fifer in the second to have figures of 7-100 in 41 overs in the match. These were the 7th best bowling figures (in a match) by an Indian bowler on Test debut.

48.94%: Percentage of Team Runs Scored by Rohit Sharma in the First Innings

While R Ashwin was adjudged the Player of the Match, the real difference between the two sides was the batting performance of Rohit Sharma in the first innings. On a difficult wicket offering massive turn and bounce, Rohit recorded one of the best hundreds by an Indian batsman at home in Test cricket scoring almost half of India's first inning's total. Rohit's 161 of 231 deliveries was a masterclass and he had scored almost 65% of his team's runs by the time he was dismissed - such was his domination in the performance.

4: Number of Consecutive Tests in which Rishabh Pant has Registered at least One Fifty

Rishabh Pant remained undefeated on a crucial 58 off 77 deliveries in the first innings of the second Test in Chennai. It was the fourth successive fifty in as many Tests for the swashbuckling wicket-keeper. He scored 97 off 118 deliveries in a sensational match-saving effort at the SCG followed by a match and series winning unbeaten 89 in the second innings in Brisbane. Pant then hammered 91 in the first innings of the series opener in Chennai.

34: Number of International Innings Without A Hundred for Virat Kohli

The Indian Captain scored a brilliant 62 in the second innings of the second Test in Chennai batting England out of the match. He had also top-scored with India with 72 in the second innings of the series opener. Kohli displayed his class with two top-class fifties equivalent to any hundred when the chips were down under difficult conditions when others failed around him. However he has not registered an international hundred for 34 innings now. His last ton came against Bangladesh in Kolkata in November, 2019.

317: The Margin of Victory For India in the Second Test

It was the highest victory margin (in terms of runs; not counting wins by an innings) for India at home against England in Test cricket overhauling the 246-run win in Visakhapatnam in 2016. England's total of 134 in the first innings was their second-lowest total in an innings in India after 102 recorded in Mumbai in 1981.