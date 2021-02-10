India vs England 2021: From Kolkata 2012 to Galle & Chennai 2021 - The Best of James Anderson in Asia

- 1st Test - 05 - 09 Feb, 2021Match Ended578/10(190.1) RR 3.04178/10(46.3) RR 3.83
ENG
IND337/10(95.5) RR 3.52192/10(58.1) RR 3.3
England beat India by 227 runs
- 2nd Test - 04 - 08 Feb, 2021Match Ended272/10(114.3) RR 2.38298/10(102.0) RR 2.92
PAK
SA201/10(65.4) RR 3.06274/10(91.4) RR 2.99
Pakistan beat South Africa by 95 runs
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
18:30 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
18:30 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
18:30 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
08:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd T20I - 30 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd T20I - 1 Apr, ThuUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
India vs England 2021: From Kolkata 2012 to Galle & Chennai 2021 - The Best of James Anderson in Asia
It took a sensational over from James Anderson to change the match on its head and put England in the driver's seat.
- Nikhil Narain
- Updated: February 10, 2021, 9:10 AM IST
As much as the Day 5 Chennai wicket crumbled and turned and bounced if not for a great spell of bowling by one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time the series may still have been 0-0. It took a sensational over from James Anderson to change the match on its head and put England in the driver's seat. The veteran fast bowler gave a lesson in reverse swing with a match-changing spell inspiring England to a massive and rare win in India.
India vs England - Day 5 Report: Anderson, Leach Rout India To Earn England A Massive and Rare Win
Anderson is the leading wicket-taker amongst fast bowlers in Test cricket history and is only improving with age. At 38, he has produced two memorable back to back performances in two great wins for his country at two Asian venues not too far from each other - Galle and Chennai. It is a testimony of his skill, temperament, mental toughness and fitness to be able to win matches for England in hot and humid conditions in the sub-continent.
We look at 5 great performances by Anderson in Asia.
1. 3-17 in 11 overs vs India, Chennai, 2021
Anderson was the difference between a fighting draw by India and a stunning and rare win for England in the series opener in Chennai. Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill were looking comfortable at the crease and had both hit some delightful boundaries in their 34-run stand for the third wicket before Anderson in his very first over of the day produced a reverse-swinging snorter to go through the defences of Gill.
He almost had Ajinkya Rahane trapped leg before with the fourth delivery of the over - the ball again reversing to hit the batsman on his pads. The England bowler had the India number 5 off the very next delivery as he went just wide of the crease and burst through the defences of Rahane with another reverse-swinging shooter. Anderson had changed the course of the match in the space of four deliveries. He wasn't done and saw the back of the dangerous Rishabh Pant having him caught at short cover. India had lost three quick wickets and were staring at defeat at 110 for 5. It was not a spinner who had changed the match on its head but the most successful fast bowler in Test cricket history!
2. 6-40 in 29 overs vs Sri Lanka, Galle, 2021
James Anderson picked up his 30th fifer in Test cricket when his spell of 6/40 in 29 overs restricted Sri Lanka to 381 in the first innings of the second Test in Galle ultimately paving away for a comprehensive win for England and with it a successive series sweep in the island nation. Anderson again showcased his tremendous work ethic, fitness and skill in hot and humid conditions not necessarily suited to swing and seam bowling.
He persevered bowling an impeccable line and length getting a hint of seam movement, a little extra bounce and a fraction of reverse swing - all just enough to trouble the Sri Lanka batsmen and keep his team in the match despite losing a crucial toss. Anderson gave his best performance (in an innings) in Asia in Galle. Not only did he pick 6 wickets, 5 of them of the top-middle order, but was also brilliantly restrictive bowling as many as 13 maidens and conceding at an economy rate of just 1.38.
India vs England: Joe Root & Co. Snap India's 15-match Unbeaten Streak in Home Tests
3. 4-40 in 19.1 overs vs India, Mumbai, 2006
Anderson saw the back of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid, effected the run-out of the highest scorer of the innings, MS Dhoni and then also got two more lower-order wickets to bowl out India for 279 handing England a massive first innings lead in the third and final Test in Mumbai in 2006. He also got the wickets of opener, Irfan Pathan and Virender Sehwag in the second innings as India were routed for 100. England went on to register a thumping 212-run series levelling victory.
4. 3-89 in 28 overs & 3-38 in 15.4 overs vs India, Kolkata, 2012
Anderson produced a series-defining performance against India at the Eden Gardens in 2012 where he returned with three wickets in each innings. He exploited the reverse swinging conditions brilliantly getting the big wicket of Tendulkar with a reverse outswinger in the first innings. Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni were the other big wickets he picked in the match playing a pivotal role with the ball in England's historic series win over India - their first in India since 1984!
5. 3-62 in 22 overs vs Sri Lanka, Colombo (PSS), 2012
Anderson produced a series-levelling performance against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2012. He gave England a great start getting rid of the first three Lankan wickets to fall in the first innings. Anderson dismissed Dilshan, Sangakkara and Thirimanne to reduce the home team to 30 for 3. It was a fine response by the visitors after losing the toss and fielding in tough conditions. From thereon England had the ascendancy in the match. They bowled out the hosts for 275 in the first innings, put up a big score and went on to win by 8 wickets to level the two-match series at 1-1.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking