India vs England 2021: Full Schedule of Matches, Venue, Timings, Dates, Squads | India scripted the greatest-ever win in their Test history against Australia to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy at Brisbane’s Gabba. The Men in Blue will turn their focus on England when they visit India. The hosts will return to action soon as they gear to lock horns with the ‘Three Lions.’ The England tour of India will kickstart in a full-fledged series with the highly anticipated ICC Test Championship Tests(One pink ball match), followed by Twenty20 Internationals and ODIs. The first match of the series, scheduled to commence on February 5, will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The venue for the pink ball Test, scheduled to be played from February 24, is the newly-constructed Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. The squads for each side for the 3rd and 4th Tests and the T20Is and ODIs are yet to be announced.

As India play host for an international cricket series after a difference of nearly one year, here’s all you need to know:

Schedule

Tests:

February 05-09: 1st Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 09: 30 AM IST

February 13-17: 2nd Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 09: 30 AM IST

February 24-28: 3rd Test (Day-Night) at Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad, 02:30 PM IST

March 04-08: 4th Test at Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad, 09:30 PM IST

T20Is:

March 12: 1st T20I at Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad, 07:00 PM IST

March 14: 2nd T20I at Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad, 07:00 PM IST

March 16: 3rd T20I at Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad, 07:00 PM IST

March 18: 4th T20I at Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad, 07:00 PM IST

March 20: 5th T20I at Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad, 07:00 PM IST

ODIs:

March 23: 1st ODI at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 01:30 PM IST

March 26: 2nd ODI at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 01:30 PM IST

March 28: 3rd ODI at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 01:30 PM IST

Squad

India Squad (For first two Tests):

Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (WK), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur.

Net bowlers:

Ankit Rajpoot, Sandeep Warrier, Krishnappa Gowtham, Saurabh Kumar, Avesh Khan

Standby players:

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Chahar, Priyank Panchal, KS Bharat

England squad (For first two Tests):

Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, James Anderson.

When And Where To Watch And Live Streaming Details:

Viewers can catch all India vs England matches LIVE on the Star Sports network. The entire England tour of India live streaming will be available on Disney plus Hotstar.