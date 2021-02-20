- 3rd T20I - 14 Feb, 2021Match Ended164/8(20.0) RR 8.2
India vs England 2021: Hardik Pandya Introduces Special Guest at Motera
The 27-year-old has been feeling surreal to be at the world's largest cricket stadium.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: February 20, 2021, 5:38 PM IST
India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is making the most of his practice session at the Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad. Pandya took to his social media handle on Saturday to reveal a special guest he met at the world’s largest cricket stadium with fans. Taking to Instagram, the Gujarat born posted a selfie with a German Shepherd. Pandya is seen smiling in the pictures along with his new friend.
The 27-year-old has been feeling surreal to be at the world's largest cricket stadium. He shared a selfie earlier in the day on Twitter. The picture showed the cricketer smiling against a splendid view of the Motera. Sharing it on his official handle of the micro-blogging site, he wrote, “Absolutely magnificent.”
https://twitter.com/hardikpandya7/status/1362749937188970497
Ahead of the pink ball Test, players of Team India were seen having a good time. India beat England in the second Test to level the series 1-1. R Ashwin, who led his side to a win with his all-round performance, shared a video on social media featuring Pandya and left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav. The clip showed the star cricketers grooving to the popular song Vaathi Coming from Tamil film Master led by Vijay Thalapathy. The trio was seen enjoying themselves matching steps to the beats of the Tamil hit in the video taken in a gym.
MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai hosted the first two games of the Test series.
England emerged victorious in the series opener by a margin of 227 runs. The visitors posted a total of 578 and India were bowled out for 337 in their first innings. In the second Test, India posted a total of 329 in the first innings after the hosts won the toss and opted to bat. The final two Test games of the ongoing four-match Test series will be held at the Motera.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking