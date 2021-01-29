India vs England 2021: Have a look at Rohit Sharma’s 'Quaran-Team' Photo from Chennai

He took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of his quarantine with Ritika. The selfie shows the husband and wife duo smiling at the camera.

Rohit Sharma’s quarantine in Chennai has begun. Ahead of the first Test against England, the cricketer shared a delightful picture with wife Ritika Sajdeh. He took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of his quarantine with Ritika. The selfie shows the husband and wife duo smiling at the camera. One can see Rohit and Ritika spending some quality time at a balcony which overlooks Marina beach. Taking to his Instagram stories, the 33-year-old captioned the picture, "QUARAN-TEAM,"

Ritika also uploaded the same picture on her Instagram story.

The entire Indian cricket team touched down in Chennai on January 27 and is currently in the bio-bubble quarantine. The right-handed batsman was last seen in action in the just-concluded tour of Australia. In the final two Test matches he featured in, he scored 129 runs at an average of 32.25 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) as well as The Gabba. The opener became the first player to hit 100 sixes across all formats against Australia and created history. Up next, Rohit will open the batting with 21-year-old batting sensation Shubman Gill.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has been named in the Test side after three years, will be back in action during the Test series against England. Fast bowler Ishant Sharma is also expected to make a comeback. KL Rahul, who endured injuries during the Australian tour, will play at least the first two Tests in Chennai. Members of the England cricket team including skipper Joe Root, all-rounder Ben Stokes and pacer Jofra Archer have also reached the city for the first two Tests of the four-match series against India.

Team coach Ravi Shastri, skipper Virat Kohli, Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant, and others are staying in a bio-bubble for six days as part of quarantine protocols. The first two Tests against England will be played at the MA Chidambaram stadium from February 5 and from February 13. The final two matches in the longest format will take place at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.