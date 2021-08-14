India vs England 2021: Have You Seen The Lavish Lunch Spread at Lord’s?

A picture of the lunch menu served at the Lord’s has been going viral on the internet. The lavish spread includes a variety of options for vegans, vegetarians and non-vegetarians.

As per the picture shared on Lord’s social media handle,the lunch served to Indian and English players included Honey and Mint marinated Lamb, Hot and Sour Steamed Barramundi, Five Bean Chilli, Basmati, Royal Potatoes, Prawn with Marie Rose Sauce, Salad Of The Day, Sunshine Fruit Salad, and other food items.

Through the tweet, Lord’s has asked for the combination of food items that their followers would prefer. In the comments section, people have mentioned how lip-smacking the menu appears, while some have mentioned the exact food items they would pick from the list.

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team were bowled out for 364 runs on the Day 2 of the second Test match. The team had got an impressive start after openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma scored 129 runs and 83 runs respectively.

However, the middle order comprising Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane disappointed. Captain Virat Kohli scored 42 runs from 103 balls.

England were 119 runs at the loss of three wickets in 45 overs at the close of play on Friday. Openers Rory Joseph Burns and Dom Sibley scored 49 runs and 11 runs respectively.

However, Haseeb Hameed was bowled out for a first-ball duck by Mohammed Siraj. The first Test match between India and England ended in a draw after the rain washed out the final day’s play.

